Studio Ghibli Films: 6 Takeaways My Kids Had After Watching Them For The First Time

I’m prepared to guess that most individuals who’ve watched this film neglect {that a} police automotive fell from the airship, however not my son. As quickly because the automotive fell he began asking about it with questions like, “Why is the police automotive within the water?” for fairly a while. That evening, he awoke like at like Three or Four within the morning, and over the monitor I might hear him say, “What in regards to the police automotive that fell within the water?” This went on for the remainder of the weekend, and nonetheless comes up once in a while. If he sees an image of Kiki or sees a pool of water, he usually asks in regards to the police automotive within the water. I do not assume he’ll ever get better.