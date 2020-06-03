Studio Ghibli’s ‘Aya And The Witch’ Heads to NHK – Variety

Studio Ghibli’s newest function animation, “Aya to Majo,” (actually, “Aya and the Witch”), will air on NHK throughout winter 2020, NHK introduced at present.

Primarily based on “Earwig and the Witch,” a kids’s novel by Diana Wynne Jones, the movie is the primary by Ghibli to be animated in 3D3G. The director is Goro Miyazaki, Hayao Miyazaki’s son, although the elder Miyazaki is credited with planning the mission.

The date of the published and different particulars have but to be revealed. The movie is a co-production between Ghibli, NHK and NEP (NHK Enterprises). There are presently no plans to launch the movie theatrically.

Wynne Jones additionally wrote the supply novel for “Howl’s Transferring Fortress,” a 2004 animated scripted and directed by Hayao Miyazaki.

Within the Wynne Jones novel, Earwig resides in an orphanage – and fairly having fun with it, when she is adopted by a witch and brought to her spooky home. However as a substitute of being terrified the intelligent Earwig is decided to change into the grasp of her new scenario.

Within the Ghibli model her title has been modified to Aya, however the studio has not revealed the extent of different story revisions.

In an announcement Ghibli producer Toshio Suzuki mentioned he was nervous as to whether or not “Aya to Majo” might maintain up within the new post-corona surroundings. “I believed that a variety of occasions whereas watching the rushes,” he mentioned. “Then I spotted that one stand-out function of the movie is Aya’s cleverness. And if you’re intelligent you may survive in any interval of historical past. Considering that, I felt relieved.”

Amongst Goro’s credit are the Ghibli function animations “Tales from Earthsea” and “From Up On Poppy Hill,” in addition to “Ronja the Robber’s Daughter,” a CG anime sequence produced by Polygon Footage in partnership with Ghibli.