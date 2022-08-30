Studio purchases continue on PlayStation, although this time looking to go beyond consoles

The Japanese company insists that this effort does not detract from its commitment to PS5 users.

They continue to buy studios in PlayStation, although this time with a movement focused on the territory of mobile entertainment software. The Japanese company announced this morning the acquisition of Savage Game Studiosa team with many years of experience in development for iOS and Android.

“[Savage Game Studios] was founded a few years ago with the aim of fearlessly explore new ideas with potential. We share his relentless ambition to innovate, which makes him, along with our continued drive to expand our audience and bring PlayStation to a larger audience than ever before, the perfect choice to join PlayStation Studios.” Hermen Hulsthead of PlayStation Studios.

PlayStation Studios now has a division focused on mobile developmentMichail Katkoff, executive director and co-founder of Savage Game Studios together with Nadjim Adjir and Michael McManus -all veterans in their field-, has thanked the support of the Japanese multinational offering a brief review of its history and how were born as a studio in 2020. After spending two years as an independent team, they will now become part of one of the largest entertainment software development companies in the world. “We believe that the leadership of PlayStation respects our idea of ​​how we can function and be successful, and why they are not afraid to take risks either“.

Katkoff acknowledges interest in take advantage of the powerful catalog of PlayStation IP as well as the various support tools offered by the manufacturer. The developer ends their message by showing their willingness to share what they are working on. Specifically, it talks about a triple-A action-as-a-service title.

In May we learned of PlayStation’s interest in having 50% releases on PC and mobile by 2025, a plan in which this purchase fits perfectly. Likewise, Hulst states that Savage Game Studios joins a newly created mobile division of PlayStation Studioswhich will operate independently of console-centric development innovative new and existing IP-based experiences.

As in other recent bets such as the adaptations of its exclusive launches for PC, Hulst has wanted to make it clear to its users that these efforts are complementary to its usual developments and do not diminish the company’s commitment to the PlayStation community and its passion. by continue to create high quality narrative experiences for single player enjoyment.

More about: PlayStation and Savage Game Studios.