Studiocanal Buys 100% of Tandem Productions; Rola Bauer Steps Down – Variety

Studiocanal has acquired a 100% stake in its German subsidiary Tandem Productions, selecting up the stakes of companions Rola Bauer, Tim Halkin and Jonas Bauer.

Rola Bauer, a founding accomplice of Tandem and managing director of Studiocanal, can be stepping down from each of her roles, although she is going to maintain working with the banner on just a few high-profile collection by a non-exclusive consulting take care of Studiocanal. The acquisition was introduced at the moment by Anna Marsh, CEO of Studiocanal.

Among the many slate of exhibits being dealt with by Bauer and Studiocanal as half of this consulting deal are “Shadowplay,” from Måns Mårlind (“The Bridge”), produced by Tandem Productions/BRON Studio, and co-produced by ZDF, NENT/Viaplay and Canal Plus; “On The Verge,” written by and starring Julie Delpy and Elisabeth Shue, and produced by The Movie TV with Canal Plus and Netflix.

“Upping our stake will profit the continued progress of our world tv manufacturing and distribution companies,” stated Marsh.

“Rola is a superb accomplice and extremely gifted govt (who) has strongly contributed to the event of Studiocanal TV over the previous eight years,” added Marsh, who additionally praised Bauer for “her laborious work and large dedication.”

Bauer, a Golden Globe and two-time Emmy-nominated govt, stated her “goal has all the time been to enlighten and entertain by tv that transcends the boundaries.”

“Founding this firm over 20 years in the past and additional constructing it, along with Studiocanal and the unbelievable groups in Munich, Paris and London, led by Anna Marsh, has been an inspiring expertise,” stated Bauer.

Citing “Zerozerozero,” “Secure,” “Years & Years,” “Struggle of the Worlds” and the upcoming “Shadowplay,” Bauer stated there has “by no means been a greater time to be within the worldwide content material enterprise, creating and connecting platforms for our future financial restoration.”