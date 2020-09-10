Studiocanal Launches Sales on Tomas Alfredson’s ‘Jonsson Gang’

Studiocanal will deal with worldwide gross sales on the Toronto Intl. Movie Competition on “The Jonsson Gang” from “Tinker Tailor Soldier Spy” and “Let The Proper One In” director Tomas Alfredson.

A reboot of a profitable Swedish movie sequence, “The Jonsson Gang” follows a gang gone legit who reunite for one final heist. It stars Henrik Dorsin (“Triangle of Disappointment”), Hedda Stiernstedt (“The Restaurant”), David Sundin (“Taskmaster”), Myanna Buring (“Downton Abbey”) and Lena Olin (“Chocolate”).

Alfredson mentioned: “‘The Jonsson Gang’ relies on a movie sequence from the 1980’s that virtually each residing Swedish particular person has seen. A world viewers principally is aware of my work with intimidating vampires and sullen spies, whereas most of my work has been comedic. It’s been a variety of enjoyable to return to one thing laughable and we expect to find a worldwide viewers with Studiocanal.”

The movie is written by Alfredson, Henrik Dorsin and Rikard Ulvshammar, and produced by Anna Carlsten, Pontus Edgren, Joshua Mehr and Fatima Varhos. Studiocanal produced “Tinker Tailor Soldier Spy,” successful two BAFTAs within the course of.

Ron Halpern, government VP of world manufacturing at Studiocanal, mentioned: “All of us at Studiocanal are thrilled to have the ability to work with Tomas Alfredson once more. ‘Tinker Tailor Soldier Spy’ is among the movies we’re most pleased with and we sit up for sharing Tomas’ craftsmanship once more with the world: this time with a variety of humor and enjoyable.”

“The Jonsson Gang” is an FLX manufacturing in co-production with One other Park Movie, Dorsin Enterprises, Tonefilm, SF Studios and TV4, in collaboration with C Extra, Chimney and Studiocanal, with help from the Swedish Movie Institute, Nordisk Movie & TV fond and Norrköpings filmfond.

SF Studios will distribute the movie in Sweden in December.