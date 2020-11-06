Studiocanal Sets Bataclan Attack Feature with Nahuel Pérez Biscayart

European production-distribution-sales powerhouse Studiocanal is on board the Paris Bataclan assault characteristic “Un año, una noche,” with Nahuel Pérez Biscayart, breakout star of “BPM (Beats Per Minute),” set to topline.

A Spanish-French co-production, “Un año, una noche” is produced by Bambú Producciones, creator of hit Spanish drama sequence similar to “Gran Lodge,” “Velvet” and “Cable Women”; Mister Fields and Mates, Bambu’s film manufacturing label; and La Termita, the shingle run by the movie’s director, Isaki Lacuesta. Lacuesta is best-known for left-of-field options similar to San Sebastian Golden Shell winners “The Double Steps” and “Between Two Waters.”

Jérôme Vidal and Julien Naveau’s Paris-based Noodles Manufacturing produces out of France in collaboration with Studiocanal, which can deal with worldwide gross sales and distribution.

Impressed largely by the autobiographical e book written by Ramon González, a survivor of the assault, “Un año, una noche” depicts the Bataclan terrorist assault but in addition focuses on how a younger Spaniard and his girlfriend, each survivors, try to battle its psychological trauma.

“This can be a optimistic movie which talks about how love can overcome terror,” mentioned Bambú and Mister Fields founder-producer Ramón Campos.

“That is the movie with the most important worldwide vocation that I’ve been concerned in, and an try to make auteur cinema at a European degree, relatively than in Spain, the place auteur movies are normally very small,” added Lacuesta, who has co-written the screenplay with common writing companion Isa Campo and Fran Araujo (“The Plague”).

“Un año, una noche” marks a part of an ever-closer relationship between Bambu and Studiocanal, which acquired a minority stake within the Madrid-based manufacturing home in 2016, as Studiocanal itself, owned by Vivendi’s Canal Plus Group, seems to be ever extra concerned in Spanish-language manufacturing.

That relationship has already seen Studiocanal workforce with Bambu and Movistar Plus, the pay TV division of telecom large Telefonica, on drama sequence “Instinto,” starring Mario Casas, the place Studiocanal dealt with worldwide distribution, and on “En el corredor de la muerte” (“On Loss of life Row”), the actual life story of Pablo Ibar, discovered responsible of triple murder in Florida in 1994. Right here, Studiocanal co-produced and likewise dealt with distribution.

Backed by Studiocanal, Bambu has sought to fulfill the large new demand for Spanish-language content material, and its titles specifically, encompassing industrial sequence, sequence with journalistic content material, documentary sequence and have movies.

In motion pictures, “Un año, una noche” marks the third characteristic announcement from Bambu after chiller “32 Malasaña Road,” produced with Warner Bros. España, Atresmedia Cine and 4Cats, on which Studiocanal acquired worldwide.

A second manufacturing, romantic interval melodrama “El verano que vivimos,” which acquired a charity screening at September’s San Sebastian Competition, is produced with Warner Bros. and Atresmedia Cine, with Warner Bros. taking worldwide distribution rights.