Studios Agree to WGA Proposal to Launch Negotiations on May 11 – Variety

Hollywood studios have agreed to the Writers Guild of America’s proposal to begin negotiations on a successor deal on May 11 with the expiration of the WGA contract prolonged two months to June 30.

The Alliance of Movement Image and Tv Producers introduced Saturday it had authorized the beginning date and a provision that either side alternate their negotiating proposals on May 1. AMPTP President Carol Lombardini assented to the timetable proposed by David Younger, govt director of the WGA West and lead negotiator.

Younger additionally proposed in his April 15 letter that the WGA Well being Fund — which is collectively administered by representatives of the guild and the studios — lengthen eligibility to plan individuals via the top of the yr. Lombardini stated in a letter to Younger that she would wish to conduct discussions amongst studio reps earlier than she may reply.

Lombardini had proposed on April eight that proposals be exchanged on April 15 and that talks begin on April 20. She additionally famous at that time that the AMPTP had agreed to lengthen the contract to June 30. The coronavirus pandemic had upended the enterprise local weather for contract talks, inflicting the 2 sides to scrub negotiations that had been supposed to begin March 23.

The WGA had thought-about choices that included a proposal to lengthen the expiration of the present grasp contract by a full yr to May 1, 2021 — together with the beneficial properties achieved within the new Administrators Guild of America grasp contract, which is able to go into impact on July 1. The Administrators Guild of America’s new deal, which was ratified by its members earlier this month, features a provision for a big enhance in made-for-streaming TV sequence residuals — a difficulty for each the WGA and SAG-AFTRA.

SAG-AFTRA’s present contract expires on June 30. The performers union has not but set a date for negotiations with the AMPTP.