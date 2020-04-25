Studios, SAG-AFTRA Launching Contract Talks on April 27 – Variety

SAG-AFTRA and the Alliance of Movement Image and Tv Producers will start negotiations for successor agreements to the SAG-AFTRA TV/theatrical contracts on April 27.

As a result of COVID-19 pandemic and state authorities stay-at-home orders, talks can be carried out through video teleconference. SAG-AFTRA’s present three-year grasp contract expires on June 30.

The 2 sides introduced the settlement to start out talks Friday. SAG-AFTRA president Gabrielle Carteris will chair the union’s negotiating committee and nationwide govt director David White will function SAG-AFTRA’s chief negotiator. The lead negotiator for the AMPTP can be president Carol Lombardini.

The events additionally introduced that the upcoming negotiations can be carried out below a proper media blackout. “We’ve no additional remark right now,” they stated.

The announcement got here with uncertainty surrounding the scheduled contract negotiations between Hollywood studios and the Writers Guild of America. These talks — which had been scheduled to start out Might 11 — have hit a bump over the problem of the guild’s well being plan after WGA lead negotiator David Younger referred to as his studio counterparts “despicable.”

It’s potential that the beginning of the SAG-AFTRA negotiations might derail the Might 11 begin of the WGA’s negotiations. The AMPTP introduced on April 18 that it had accredited a Might 11 beginning date and a provision that either side trade their negotiating proposals on Might 1. Lombardini assented in a letter to the timetable proposed by Younger, govt director of the WGA West and lead negotiator.

The potential stumbling block facilities on Younger’s proposal in his April 15 letter that the WGA Well being Fund — which is collectively administered by representatives of the guild and the studios — lengthen eligibility to plan contributors via the top of the 12 months. Lombardini stated within the letter to Younger that she would wish to conduct discussions amongst studio reps earlier than she might reply.

Younger responded in a subsequent letter, “There can be an settlement when either side agree there’s one. You persons are despicable.”

The AMPTP reached an settlement with the Administrators Guild of America for a brand new movie and tv contract on March 5. The WGA contract is ready to run out Might 1, though either side have agreed that they might lengthen the WGA deal till June 30 — the identical date that the present SAG-AFTRA pact expires.

Reps for the AMPTP had no remark about whether or not the WGA negotiations will nonetheless happen on Might 11. The WGA didn’t instantly reply to a request for remark about whether or not the Might 11 begin date will stay in impact.