Studios, Unions Finalizing Return-to-Work Safety Protocols

Hollywood studios and unions are finalizing an general set of security rules for returning to work following the shutdown of manufacturing in the course of the previous 5 months.

Steve Dayan, secretary-treasurer for Teamsters Native 399, notified members of the progress in an replace posted on the native’s web site.

“Return to work discussions are ongoing with the Studios and the opposite Unions and Guilds,” he mentioned. “At the moment we’re nonetheless making an attempt to finalize among the remaining points, nonetheless we’re getting nearer and hope to conclude quickly. We’re seeing extra commercials and productions slowly come again to life and Enterprise Agent and Organizer Lindsay Dougherty has additionally been signing extra contracts as of lately. We hope to see our Business proceed to open over the course of the following couple weeks and our Members return to work. We all know this can be a robust time for a lot of of our Members.”

Native 399, based mostly in Burbank, Calif., represents about 5,000 drivers, casting brokers, location scouts and animal wranglers within the western United States.

Earlier this month, FilmLA reported that 18 movie allow functions had been being submitted per day since resuming distant operations on June 15 — about 34% of the pre-pandemic stage. FilmLA, which closed down in mid-March as a result of COVID-19 pandemic, mentioned it has obtained roughly 577 movie allow functions from 422 distinctive initiatives because it re-opened in mid-June, with solely 9% of these for movie and tv initiatives.

In mid-June, Hollywood’s main unions — the Teamsters, the Administrators Guild of America, SAG-AFTRA and the Intl. Alliance of Theatrical Stage Workers — launched intensive back-to-work pointers for resuming manufacturing amid the pandemic, with a heavy emphasis on testing. However general agreements with the studios haven’t been hammered out but.

Across the identical time in June, the state of California gave its blessing for movie and TV manufacturing to renew, topic to approval from county public well being authorities.