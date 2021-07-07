Stumble upon in J&Okay’s Handwara, Hinzbul Mujahideen’s most sensible commander killed

Srinagar: Mehrajuddin Halwai alias Ubaid, the oldest and most sensible commander of Hizbul Mujahideen, has been killed in an stumble upon between safety forces and terrorists in Pazipora Rennan space of ​​Handwara in North Kashmir. Allow us to let you know that he has been excited about many terrorist incidents. In step with police resources, a joint staff of 32RR of Military and 92 BN of CRPF is accomplishing a joint seek operation within the space. Additionally Learn – Stumble upon between safety forces and terrorists in Shopia, 3 terrorists killed, one surrendered

Allow us to let you know that the hunt operation was once performed after the opportunity of hiding the terrorists within the space. On this seek operation, the highest and oldest terrorist of Hizbul has been killed. Allow us to let you know that it's been excited about many terrorist incidents. Because of this, the stumble upon of this terrorist is being regarded as a large luck.

Allow us to tell that previously, the SPO was once killed through terrorists through coming into the home in Kashmir. On this incident, the SPO and his spouse died and their daughter died all the way through remedy within the medical institution.