Stumble upon in Pulwama: One terrorist killed in stumble upon, seek operation underway

An stumble upon of safety forces with terrorists began in Jammu and Kashmir’s Pulwama district within the early hours of Wednesday. Police has knowledgeable that one terrorist has been killed on this stumble upon. This stumble upon with terrorists is occurring in Chandgam space of Pulwama district.
Revealed Date: January 5, 2022 8:22 AM IST