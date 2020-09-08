Stunned in UP: liquor started coming out of hand pump, police also surprised

Uttar Pradesh: Uttar Pradesh Police along with Excise Officers have recovered a large quantity of fake liquor and raw material for making raids on the outskirts of Jhansi district. Police took help of drone cameras and JCB machines in this raid on Monday in which liquor kept hidden in a hand pump has been recovered. Also Read – Four youths from 11th student did a video, they kept making screaming videos, then beaten

The incident took place in Padri village in Jhansi district where police raided a hand pump and extracted 10,000 liters of raw material from a barrel filled with alcohol and stored in 50 barrels. District Magistrate Jhansi Andra Vamsi said that the administration has recovered 1,245 liters of illegal country liquor and 14,000 kg of raw material in the last two days.

"We will not allow the manufacture or sale of illegal and counterfeit liquor under any circumstances. This poses a serious threat to the health of the people who harm the government consumption, hence there will be frequent raids on such bases from time to time. " Vamsi said.

The District Excise Officer, Pramod Kumar Goyal has issued several phone numbers, asking people to inform about the manufacture and sale of illegal liquor.