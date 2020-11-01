Stunt Community Responds to SAG-AFTRA Stunt Task Force

Members of the stunt group have reacted to SAG-AFTRA’s transfer to create a job power to examine racist practices that also exist throughout the stunt group.

The transfer comes after members of the stunt group issued a letter to SAG-AFTRA final month highlighting problems with racism, homophobia, xenophobia and misogyny.

Earlier this 12 months, “Stargirl” actor Anjelika Washington had known as out a blackface incident as late as 2017 on her Instagram web page. “My 4th job as an actor, my first recurring visitor star, and my first time having a stunt double — and so they painted her black.”

Such posts propelled SAG-AFTRA President Gabrielle Carteris to say, “Now we have heard the non-public tales of paintdowns, wiggings, harassment and bias and we stand collectively to say ‘no extra.’ This board recommitted itself to our mission of range, fairness and inclusion for underrepresented stunt performers. Immediately, we’re taking decisive motion to handle these systemic points.”

The duty power is designed to examine present practices and develop and advocate protocols to assist guarantee truthful and equitable hiring practices throughout the stunt group.

Crystal Santos, a stunt coordinator on “Mayday” and one of many signers of the letter, praised the duty power, saying: “I’m grateful to our SAG-AFTRA President Gabrielle Carteris and the members of SAG-AFTRA who listened to us and fought laborious towards the racists in stunts. The 5 stunt members of the nationwide board didn’t vote in favor of our Task Force and fought laborious towards it since we had turned in proof of a few of these board members participating in paintdowns, which is a racist and unsuitable follow. The actions of our stunt board members are proof as to why this job power is required.”

She went on to say, “They don’t communicate for the Stunt Individuals of Coloration and Stunt LGBTQ+. They’re clearly there to advance their private agendas and to preserve stunts white. It’s why our group didn’t submit our Name to Motion for Variety and Inclusion to our stunt committee and went to our President and the remainder of management for assist and so they got here to bat for us.”

Equally, Anita Clay, a stunt performer on “Luke Cage,” celebrated SAG-AFTRA’s efforts. “I’m extraordinarily excited to hear the information concerning the Variety Task Force that’s being shaped for a extra inclusive trade that displays how stunning and numerous our nation is,” Clay stated. “It’s a step in the proper route.”

Nevertheless, Santos additionally known as out the 5 members of the stunt board who voted towards the duty power.

“Our stunt board members and racist stunt folks sadly interact in utilizing the argument of security to stop hiring stunt folks of coloration,” Santos stated. “Their argument of security is 100% a racist argument, it states and insinuates that there are not any accessible folks of coloration now nor will there ever be which can be certified to do specialty stunts, but, their security argument states and insinuates that there’ll at all times miraculously be white stunt performers to accomplish specialty stunts. It’s unsuitable and it’s racist.”

“I’m grateful and proud to be a part of this job power and historic second in SAG-AFTRA,” Santos added. “I shall be eternally grateful to those that fought for this and grateful for the 31 stunt individuals who stood with me in our name to motion for range and inclusion in stunts, our group is in it for the lengthy haul and can work diligently to finish paintdowns, wigging and discriminatory practices in stunts.”

Tiffany Abney, who has labored as a stunt double, has been actively utilizing social media to highlight Black stuntmen and stuntwomen by asking them to put up photos of themselves with actors they’ve doubled utilizing the hashtags #BlackStuntWomenExist, #BlackStuntMenExist, #BlackStuntDoublesExist and #BlackStuntPerformersExist.

Abney stays optimistic that this certainly is a step in the proper route to handle the systemic points, however like Santos, she drew consideration to the stunt board.

“I’m additionally very keen on why the stunt performers on the board voted no.” Abney stated. “Stunt board members need security first, however why not counsel measures as to how we are able to ensure that security is first but additionally that POC aren’t dropping out on jobs and being discriminated towards?”

Abney requested, “I’d truly like to know extra element concerning the job power. Who all is concerned in doing analysis and making choices. What are the repercussions for wigging and portray down? Are there any loopholes to this?”