Stupor in Brazil: a Flamengo footballer ran over and killed a cyclist

Ramon, Flamengo’s left-back, was involved in a fatal accident (REUTERS / Buda Mendes)

A footballer of the Brazilian club Flamengo was involved in the last hours in a tragic road accident. Is about Ramon Ramos Lima, a 20-year-old winger, who this Saturday he ran over a cyclist with his car In janeiro river. As a result of the impact, the injured personnel died and the police have launched an investigation to determine the responsibility of the young athlete.

The first reports released by the Brazilian press show that the accident occurred around 8:30 p.m. on Saturday on an avenue in the Barra de Tijuca area. It was at that moment when Ramón ran his vehicle over a worker from a delivery application who was moving around on his bicycle. After the impact, the Flamengo player stayed in place and helped the injured person, who unfortunately He died in the ambulance on the way to the hospital as a result of the seriousness of the picture. Immediately, the side went to the local police headquarters to give his statement.

“We don’t even know under what conditions or what happened. He is an exemplary player, with exemplary behavior. In situations like this it is obvious that we are going to provide all the support, “he said. Rodolfo Landim, president of Flamengo, in statements collected by the newspaper Or Balloon. The leader, who this weekend was re-elected to his position, also regretted what happened and pointed out that the club is “very sad.”

While Marcoz Braz, vice president of football MengaoHe added: “The player was calm, upset, sad, It seems that he stopped, called, I think, the ambulance, the fire department, he appeared with his lawyer, he did all the procedures that any citizen would have to do ”.

The 20-year-old footballer made his debut in 2018 in the first division with the Rio team (REUTERS / Alexandre Loureiro)

In his statement to the authorities, Ramon assured that he had not drunk alcohol before getting in the car. In addition, he maintained that he was circulating at the allowed speed – something that can be confirmed by a radar near the area of ​​the collision – and that “Was caught” when the bicyclist suddenly changed lanes, which is why he couldn’t help but run over it. The police have confirmed that the Flamengo player “did not show signs of drunkenness” when he gave his testimony.

“Proceedings are being carried out to collect the images of the security cameras and information in order to clarify all the facts,” the Police reported in a statement released to the press.

Ramón, born on March 13, 2001, began his soccer career at the modest club Nova Iguazú and then moved on to the powerful Flamengo, where he made his debut in the first division in 2018. Since then he has been part of the Rio de Janeiro team’s roster. and has won numerous titles nationally and internationally. This year, he has played 24 games.

