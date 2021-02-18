STX Buys Chris Pine Movie ‘Violence of Motion’

“Violence of Motion,” against the law thriller starring Chris Pine, has landed at STX Movies.

The studio beforehand nabbed worldwide rights to the film and can now distribute within the U.S. as effectively.

Directed by Tarik Saleh, “Violence of Motion” facilities on James Harper (Pine), a person who joins a paramilitary group to assist his household after he will get involuntarily discharged from the Marines. He travels to Berlin along with his staff on a black ops mission to research a mysterious menace, however he abruptly finds himself alone and hunted throughout Europe. As he fights to remain alive lengthy sufficient to get residence, he seeks to uncover the true motives of those that betrayed him.

Adam Fogelson, chairman of STXfilms Movement Image Group, referred to as Pine’s efficiency “unforgettable.”

“We’re extremely impressed by what we’ve seen to date of ‘Violence of Motion,’” Fogelson stated. “Chris offers the type of unforgettable efficiency that may resonate with audiences in every single place. It’s an elevated motion movie that has actual franchise potential and we’re tremendously excited to be working with Chris, Tarik, and the groups at Thunder Highway and 30West.”

JP Davis wrote the screenplay. The forged additionally consists of Ben Foster, Gillian Jacobs, Eddie Marsan, Fares Fares, Nina Hoss and Amira Casar.

Thunder Highway Movie executives Basil Iwanyk and Erica Lee (“John Wick” franchise, “Greenland,” “Sicario”) served as producers on “Violence of Motion,” which was absolutely financed by 30West.

Pine govt produced the movie with Jonathan Fuhrman, Tom Lassally, and Josh Bratman. 30West’s Dan Friedkin, Micah Inexperienced, and Dan Steinman, in addition to Esther Hornstein of Thunder Highway Movies, additionally served as govt producers. CAA Media Finance and 30West co-repped the U.S. rights.

STXfilms’ current slate consists of “Hustlers,” “Dangerous Mothers,” “The Upside” and “The Gents.” In the course of the pandemic, the corporate launched Gerard Butler’s “Greenland” and Michael Bay’s sci-fi thriller “Songbird” starring KJ Apa on premium video-on-demand.