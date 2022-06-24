Suárez, Cavani, Vidal, Beltrán and Aliendro: the rumor show hours after the closing of the registration of players in the Copa Libertadores

Luis Suárez sounds in River and Edinson Cavani is still Boca’s dream (REUTERS / Mariana Greif)

The transfer market in Argentine soccer is still hot and there is great expectation for the big names that have been circulating for a long time. River is still excited about having Luis Suárez, while it is heading to close Rodrigo Allendro y repatriated Lucas Beltránwhich would leave Columbus decimated (also confirmed the departures of Enzo Fernández to Benfica and Julián Álvarez to a Manchester City that will have him available in July). Meanwhile, Boca still lights candles for Edinson Cavani and Arturo Vidalalthough at the moment they are complicated negotiations because the quota of foreigners is full.

A renowned Uruguayan landed in Argentina: it is about Diego Godín, who signed in Vélez and during his presentation issued a phrase that gave River fans hope for the possible arrival of gunslinger Suárez to the cast directed by Marcelo Gallardo. Somewhat more complicated seems the situation of the Chilean Vidal to Boca, with a link to Inter Milan until mid-2023. His departure would not be an impediment, although his high salary and the interests of European clubs and even Flamengo who also intend to keep his services. Decontracted in his native Salto, Cavani thinks again what to do with his future: clubs like Villarreal and Valencia from Spain tempted him to continue in the Old Continent. In a matter of hours, you must respond affirmatively and negatively to Xeneize.

The concrete thing is that the institutions that continue in the race in the current edition of the Libertadores will have time to present their defined lists (with a maximum of 5 substitutions) until this Saturday, June 25 at 6:00 p.m. (Paraguay time) . Until Monday 6/27 at 2:00 p.m. they will have time to present the documentation for the regularization of the inscriptions.

“He was born to play in Boca,” declared Juan Román Riquelme about Vidal (Photo: Reuters)

It is worth clarifying that the teams that competed in the group stage of the Libertadores 2022 had the possibility of scoring a total of 50 footballers on their payroll. In case they have left some places free, they will not be able to fill them in the later stages and they will have to continue with the first number of registered from the beginning. In other words, if a team has 35 players on its list, it will have to keep them until the end, being able to make substitutions between rounds.

The Conmebol determined that before the dispute of the round of 16 the clubs can make 5 modifications. Before the quarterfinals they will be able to do 3. And the same will happen before the semifinals. Between the semis and the final (it will be on Saturday, October 29 at the Monumental stadium in Guayaquil) no variations can be made. It is worth mentioning that in the event that a goalkeeper is injured, the entity that organizes South American football will check his discharge at the request of its Medical Commission and will enable his replacement whatever the stage of the competition.

The table of the final phase of the Copa Libertadores 2022

On Tuesday, June 28, the Round of 16 stage will begin with three matches: Emelec-Atlético Mineiro, Athlético Paranaense-Libertad and Corinthians-Boca. On Wednesday 6/29, Talleres-Colón, Cerro Porteño-Palmeiras, Deportes Tolima-Flamengo and Vélez-River will collide. And on Thursday 6/30 they will play their first leg match Fortaleza and Estudiantes de La Plata.

PHASE-BY-PHASE SUBSTITUTIONS

· EIGHTH OF FINAL: 5 modifications in the list

· QUARTER FINALS: 3 modifications in the list

· SEMIFINALS: 3 modifications in the list

· FINAL: modifications to the list are not allowed

