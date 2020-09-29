Sub-inspector accused of shooting girlfriend surrendered before Delhi Police

new Delhi: Two days after killing his father-in-law in Rohtak, Haryana and then shooting his female friend in Delhi, 35-year-old Delhi Police sub-inspector Sandeep Dahiya surrendered to the police on Tuesday. He also wrote a WhatsApp note before surrendering in the northern district of Delhi. In this, the Sub-Inspector gave the reasons why he killed his father-in-law and opened fire on his girlfriend in Delhi. He is now in custody and is being questioned. Also Read – The truth of Sushant Singh’s viscera report, poison not found in body, then how did it die?

Sub-Inspector of Delhi Police Sandeep Dahiya shot his girlfriend with a service revolver after a quarrel in Delhi and escaped leaving her in an injured condition. Later he reached Rohtak and shot and killed his father-in-law.

Two days after killing his father-in-law in Rohtak, Haryana and then shooting his female friend in Delhi, 35-year-old Delhi Police sub-inspector Sandeep Dahiya surrendered to the police on Tuesday. #Delhi pic.twitter.com/14boBBYhQP

The policeman and his wife have been living separately for many years. Dahiya was in a relationship with another woman for a year, whom he shot during a brawl on Sunday and left him on the roadside on GT Karnal Road in Alipur area of ​​North Delhi.

According to the police, Dahiya shot the woman while they were both fighting inside her car. This woman was saved by another sub-inspector, Jayveer, who was passing by at the time.

According to the police, Sandeep Dahiya joined the Delhi Police as a constable in 2006 and became a sub-inspector in 2010 after passing the examination. He hails from Sisana village of Sonepat district of Haryana. A case has also been registered against Dahiya in Rohtak.