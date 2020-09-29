Sub-inspector accused of shooting girlfriend surrendered before Delhi Police

new Delhi: Two days after killing his father-in-law in Rohtak, Haryana and then shooting his female friend in Delhi, 35-year-old Delhi Police sub-inspector Sandeep Dahiya surrendered to the police on Tuesday. He also wrote a WhatsApp note before surrendering in the northern district of Delhi. In this, the Sub-Inspector gave the reasons why he killed his father-in-law and opened fire on his girlfriend in Delhi. He is now in custody and is being questioned. Also Read – The truth of Sushant Singh’s viscera report, poison not found in body, then how did it die?
Sub-Inspector of Delhi Police Sandeep Dahiya shot his girlfriend with a service revolver after a quarrel in Delhi and escaped leaving her in an injured condition. Later he reached Rohtak and shot and killed his father-in-law.
Two days after killing his father-in-law in Rohtak, Haryana and then shooting his female friend in Delhi, 35-year-old Delhi Police sub-inspector Sandeep Dahiya surrendered to the police on Tuesday. #Delhi pic.twitter.com/14boBBYhQP
The policeman and his wife have been living separately for many years. Dahiya was in a relationship with another woman for a year, whom he shot during a brawl on Sunday and left him on the roadside on GT Karnal Road in Alipur area of North Delhi.
According to the police, Dahiya shot the woman while they were both fighting inside her car. This woman was saved by another sub-inspector, Jayveer, who was passing by at the time.
According to the police, Sandeep Dahiya joined the Delhi Police as a constable in 2006 and became a sub-inspector in 2010 after passing the examination. He hails from Sisana village of Sonepat district of Haryana. A case has also been registered against Dahiya in Rohtak.
