Entertainment

Sub-inspector running 65 KM against transfer posted comment against PM and CM, case filed

August 28, 2020
2 Min Read

Kanpur: A suspended Sub-Inspector of Uttar Pradesh Police has been booked on social media for making derogatory remarks against Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. According to the police, sub-inspector Vijay Pratap also made derogatory remarks against a particular religion. Let me tell you that Vijay Pratap made headlines when he ran 65 km to protest his transfer to Bitholi Police Station in November 2019. Also Read – Jan Dhan Yojana foundation of poverty alleviation initiative: PM Modi

A case has been registered at the Kotwali police station following complaints from District BJP President Ajay Pratap Dhakre and All India Brahmin Sabha President Shailendra Chaudhary. Also Read – Lockdown in UP: UP will be locked in tomorrow due to increasing cases of corona, CM Yogi gave instructions to officials

Circle Officer (City) Vaibhav Pandey said that a case has been registered against the guilty police officer under various sections of IPC and IT Act. Also Read – Jan Dhan Yojana News Update: Six years of Jan-Dhan Yojana, so many crore people got benefit

Vijay Pratap made headlines when he ran 65 km to protest his transfer to Bitholi Police Station in November 2019. Sub-inspector Vijay Pratap Singh had also posted a tweet which read, “I am being transferred due to the dictatorial attitude of RI (Reserve Inspector of Police). I was asked by the SSP to stay back in the reserved police lines, but I am being forcibly transferred to Bitholi by RI. Should you consider it my anger or sadness, but I will run the Bitholi race. “

Ram Yash Singh, SP (City), Etawah said, “The Sub-Inspector was transferred from Reserve Police Lines to Bitholi. Instead of accepting the transfer order like any disciplined officer, he posted a message on social media. “

About the author

View All Posts

Kim Diaz

Kim recently joined the team, and she writes for the Headline column of the website. She has done major in English, and a having a diploma in Journalism.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment