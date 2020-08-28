Sub-inspector running 65 KM against transfer posted comment against PM and CM, case filed

Kanpur: A suspended Sub-Inspector of Uttar Pradesh Police has been booked on social media for making derogatory remarks against Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. According to the police, sub-inspector Vijay Pratap also made derogatory remarks against a particular religion. Let me tell you that Vijay Pratap made headlines when he ran 65 km to protest his transfer to Bitholi Police Station in November 2019. Also Read – Jan Dhan Yojana foundation of poverty alleviation initiative: PM Modi

A case has been registered at the Kotwali police station following complaints from District BJP President Ajay Pratap Dhakre and All India Brahmin Sabha President Shailendra Chaudhary.

Circle Officer (City) Vaibhav Pandey said that a case has been registered against the guilty police officer under various sections of IPC and IT Act.

Vijay Pratap made headlines when he ran 65 km to protest his transfer to Bitholi Police Station in November 2019. Sub-inspector Vijay Pratap Singh had also posted a tweet which read, “I am being transferred due to the dictatorial attitude of RI (Reserve Inspector of Police). I was asked by the SSP to stay back in the reserved police lines, but I am being forcibly transferred to Bitholi by RI. Should you consider it my anger or sadness, but I will run the Bitholi race. “

#WATCH Etawah: A Sub Inspector (SI) Vijay Pratap, posted at Police Line Police Station, ran from the police station with the intention of running up to Bitholi police station, where he has been transferred to. He later fainted on the road and was taken to a hospital. pic.twitter.com/UM66gd41qY – ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) November 15, 2019

Ram Yash Singh, SP (City), Etawah said, “The Sub-Inspector was transferred from Reserve Police Lines to Bitholi. Instead of accepting the transfer order like any disciplined officer, he posted a message on social media. “