Subha Venkatesan (Athlete) Wiki, Biography, Age, Observe Information, Photographs

Subha Venkatesan is an Indian athlete who hails from Thiruvembur, Trichy, Tamil Nadu. She is going to constitute India as part of the 4X400 blended relay within the Tokyo Olympics. She began her athletic profession at a more youthful age. Throughout college days she gained state and nationwide titles. Subha comes from a deficient circle of relatives, her father Venkatesan running as a development employee and her mom Poongodi is a housewife. She is the third daughter in her circle of relatives. This 21-year-old athlete has certified for a blended relay in Olympics 2021 at the side of Revathi Veeramani, and Dhanalakshmi Sekar. Leader Minister M.Ok.Stalin introduced an incentive of Rs.5 Lakhs to every Olympic player from Tamil Nadu.
Subha Venkatesan Biography
[su_table responsive=”yes” alternate=”yes” fixed=”yes” class=””]
|Title
|Subha
|Actual Title
|Subha Venkatesan
|Nickname
|Subha
|Occupation
|Athlete
|Date of Beginning
|But to be up to date
|Age
|21 As of 2021
|Zodiac signal
|But to be up to date
|Circle of relatives
|Father: Venkatesan
Mom: Poongodi
Siblings: 2
Grandfather: Sangalimuthu
|Marital Standing
|Single
|Affairs/Boyfriends
|But to be up to date
|Husband
|But to be up to date
|Kids
|But to be up to date
|Faith
|Hindu
|Tutorial Qualification
|But to be up to date
|Faculty
|But to be up to date
|School
|But to be up to date
|Spare time activities
|Taking part in, Song, Exercise coaching
|Beginning Position
|Thiruvembur, Trichy
|Homeland
|Thiruvembur, Trichy
|Present Town
|Trichy, Tamil Nadu, India
|Nationality
|Indian
[/su_table]
Subha Venkatesan Legit Social Profiles
Instagram: But to be up to date
Fb: But to be up to date
Twitter: But to be up to date
Fascinating Details of Subha Venkatesan
- Her athletic skill used to be recognized via her grand father Sangalimuthu (labored in police dept)
- She represented India in 2019 International Athletics Championships for 4x400m relay
- Subha position type is US Sprinter Allyson Felix
Subha Venkatesan Photographs
Take a look at one of the newest pictures of athlete Subha Venkatesan,
Keep Tuned with techkashif.com for extra Leisure information.