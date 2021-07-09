Subha Venkatesan (Athlete) Wiki, Biography, Age, Observe Information, Photographs

Subha Venkatesan is an Indian athlete who hails from Thiruvembur, Trichy, Tamil Nadu. She is going to constitute India as part of the 4X400 blended relay within the Tokyo Olympics. She began her athletic profession at a more youthful age. Throughout college days she gained state and nationwide titles. Subha comes from a deficient circle of relatives, her father Venkatesan running as a development employee and her mom Poongodi is a housewife. She is the third daughter in her circle of relatives. This 21-year-old athlete has certified for a blended relay in Olympics 2021 at the side of Revathi Veeramani, and Dhanalakshmi Sekar. Leader Minister M.Ok.Stalin introduced an incentive of Rs.5 Lakhs to every Olympic player from Tamil Nadu.

Subha Venkatesan Biography

[su_table responsive=”yes” alternate=”yes” fixed=”yes” class=””]

Title Subha
Actual Title Subha Venkatesan
Nickname Subha
Occupation Athlete
Date of Beginning But to be up to date
Age 21 As of 2021
Zodiac signal But to be up to date
Circle of relatives Father: Venkatesan
Mom: Poongodi
Siblings: 2
Grandfather: Sangalimuthu
Marital Standing Single
Affairs/Boyfriends But to be up to date
Husband But to be up to date
Kids But to be up to date
Faith Hindu
Tutorial Qualification But to be up to date
Faculty But to be up to date
School But to be up to date
Spare time activities Taking part in, Song, Exercise coaching
Beginning Position Thiruvembur, Trichy
Homeland Thiruvembur, Trichy
Present Town Trichy, Tamil Nadu, India
Nationality Indian

[/su_table]

Subha Venkatesan Legit Social Profiles

Instagram: But to be up to date

Fb: But to be up to date

Twitter: But to be up to date

Fascinating Details of Subha Venkatesan

  • Her athletic skill used to be recognized via her grand father Sangalimuthu (labored in police dept)
  • She represented India in 2019 International Athletics Championships for 4x400m relay
  • Subha position type is US Sprinter Allyson Felix

Subha Venkatesan Photographs

Take a look at one of the newest pictures of athlete Subha Venkatesan,

Subha Venkatesan

