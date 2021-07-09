Subha Venkatesan (Athlete) Wiki, Biography, Age, Observe Information, Photographs

Subha Venkatesan is an Indian athlete who hails from Thiruvembur, Trichy, Tamil Nadu. She is going to constitute India as part of the 4X400 blended relay within the Tokyo Olympics. She began her athletic profession at a more youthful age. Throughout college days she gained state and nationwide titles. Subha comes from a deficient circle of relatives, her father Venkatesan running as a development employee and her mom Poongodi is a housewife. She is the third daughter in her circle of relatives. This 21-year-old athlete has certified for a blended relay in Olympics 2021 at the side of Revathi Veeramani, and Dhanalakshmi Sekar. Leader Minister M.Ok.Stalin introduced an incentive of Rs.5 Lakhs to every Olympic player from Tamil Nadu.

Subha Venkatesan Biography

Title Subha Actual Title Subha Venkatesan Nickname Subha Occupation Athlete Age 21 As of 2021 Circle of relatives Father: Venkatesan

Mom: Poongodi

Siblings: 2

Marital Standing Single Faith Hindu Spare time activities Taking part in, Song, Exercise coaching Beginning Position Thiruvembur, Trichy Hometown Thiruvembur, Trichy Present Town Trichy, Tamil Nadu, India Nationality Indian

Fascinating Details of Subha Venkatesan

Her athletic skill used to be recognized via her grand father Sangalimuthu (labored in police dept)

She represented India in 2019 International Athletics Championships for 4x400m relay

Subha position type is US Sprinter Allyson Felix

