Submarine, Cinephil Team With Participant to Distribute Final Account

U.S. documentary specialist Submarine Leisure and Israel-based gross sales firm Cinephil are teaming up with Participant Media to distribute the Luke Holland-directed documentary “Final Account,” in regards to the legacy of Nazism, which is ready to premiere on the Venice Movie Competition in September.

Submarine is teaming with Participant to collectively signify the movie’s home gross sales, whereas Cinephil will deal with worldwide gross sales outdoors the U.S.

The high-profile doc is a deeply researched depiction of the final dwelling technology of German contributors in Adolf Hitler’s Third Reich.

This oral historical past of the Third Reich raises “important questions on authority, conformity, complicity, nationwide id, accountability and historic reckoning,” in accordance to promotional supplies, exhibiting how women and men starting from former SS members to civilians contend “in very other ways with their reminiscences, perceptions and private value determinations of their very own roles within the best human crimes in historical past.”

Holland, who spent a decade filming and directing the challenge, additionally produced the movie, alongside John Battsek and Riete Oord. Participant’s Jeff Skoll and Diane Weyermann government produced, with Andrew Ruhemann and Claire Aguilar.

Sadly, Holland handed away earlier this month at 71. A distinguished documentary filmmaker and activist, he was finest identified for the five-part BBC Storyville collection “A Very English Village” in addition to “I Was a Slave Laborer,” in regards to the marketing campaign for compelled and slave labor compensation, which in 1999 helped safe a $5 billion settlement.

“Being a part of serving to Luke understand his 10-year imaginative and prescient has been one of the necessary and rewarding experiences of my profession,” John Battsek mentioned in an announcement. “It now falls to all of us concerned to make sure that the important messages of his movie are seen and heard by as many individuals as potential.”

Oord within the assertion additionally famous she is “extraordinarily proud that we had been ready to assist” Holland “understand his ambition and imaginative and prescient to create a movie of highly effective and lasting affect.”

Diane Weyermann, chief content material officer for Participant, mentioned that “Final Account” “not solely is a good looking, highly effective testomony to the life and work of Luke Holland, it additionally serves as well timed, important viewing for filmgoers, particularly given what’s occurring on the planet at present.”

Tied to the movie’s launch, Participant will probably be working with the USC Shoah Basis, the worldwide group based by Steven Spielberg, to counter antisemitism and different types of hatred by way of testimony—for academic distribution of the doc.