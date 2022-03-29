Submerged Hidden Depths, analysis and opinions of the game for PC, PS4, Xbox One, PS5, Xbox Series and Stadia

Explore without more. That is the premise of Submerged: Hidden Depths, an adventure that flees from the action to propose us to unravel the mystery of a submerged city. The proposal is interesting, although the execution is not up to par in a game that can be flat and uninspiring. I’ll tell you in this review.

A few years ago Submerged appeared, an interesting exploration game whose most defining characteristic was that it lacked moments of action. It was a video game made with the intention of relax the player in a lost world, trying to find a series of objects and treasures that explained the narrative background. A very minimalist approach for a title that did not find few followers.

The best proof that the Australian company Uppercut Games enjoyed some success is that it was encouraged just over a year ago to launch a sequel, Submerged: Hidden Depths, exclusively for Stadia. On the occasion of its arrival on more platforms, I have been encouraged to discover its world submerged under the sea, and I have been able to verify that it really picks up the baton from the previous video game. Very basic exploration, no action, beauty as the protagonist and a story with a minimalist approach, in which you must put together the narrative puzzle, since there are hardly any conversations. So if you want a “relaxploration” adventure, as its creators define it -quite rightly-, here’s an interesting exponent. But I recommend that you first consider what I have to tell you in this analysis, because it is a game below the quality you might expect, which can become monotonous, which has hardly any difficulty… and in short, it cannot be blindly recommended. I will tell you how my experience has been so that you can draw your own conclusions.

relaxed exploration

The indisputable key to Submerged: Hidden Depths is continually playing with the mystery. Is a third person adventure purely focused on exploration and that throws us without further ado in the middle of a submerged open world. In this sense, it is reminiscent of Zelda: The Wind Waker, because precisely we are moving from one island to another using a boat that we ourselves handle. we even have day-night cyclea map with which to orient ourselves and a spyglass to identify the enclaves to explore.

The goal is to freely roam the environment and find a series of treasures that tell us more about a mysterious civilization. Exploring ruins and ending corruption are presented as very attractive tasks, but the gameplay approach may not appeal to everyone. The limitation on our actions is high. Jumps are automatic, you can’t fight, and exploration isn’t exactly smooth. Besides, it has details from another era, such as the existence of scene jumps when we leave the boat and step on land in each of the locations.

It’s as if the studio wanted to make an AAA game, but on an indie budget. The effort is laudable, although it is obvious that the study has encountered many difficulties. For a start, the animations leave a lot to be desired. There are climbing sequences that are convincing, but others, like going down a zip line, are seriously lacking. Likewise, the graphic section fails to represent the beauty of the artistic work. Perhaps the most outstanding aspect, without any doubt, is the soundtrack, with piano compositions that manage to get you fully into their fantastic world.

So, in essence, Submerged: Hidden Depths has some very good ideas, but poor execution. The final quality is irregular, as it happened in its predecessor. Even optimization is not good. Tested on Xbox Series S, I have been able to verify that the frame rate per second often suffered. The game maintains a certain fluidity, although it is noted that there is a lack of optimization. A real pity, because the submerged city that is proposed to us enjoys an extraordinary beauty on paper, like all the enclaves and protagonists.

Speaking of the latter, the story is about two siblings (Miku and Taku) who work together to advance the adventure. Sometimes the game asks us to alternate between the control of one or the other, although it is not something that gives variety, since they are just as limited in terms of actions. As a consequence, the game has a very precise focus: to explore different islands and buildings that are characterized by the verticality. In this way, the presence of elevators and different mechanisms give rise to some puzzles that usually do not present a challenge. The biggest challenge is finding the way from point A to point B, marked by painted surfaces that indicate the route to follow.

It’s as if the studio wanted to make an AAA game, but on an indie budget. After all, the game does not cheat. It’s exploration, nothing more. And as you can imagine, it doesn’t go far: in a couple of afternoons you will have completed it (5-6 hours). What could entertain you the most is finding the relics, hidden locations and others collectibles that contains this peculiar adventure. There are many, and in fact you are allowed to consult a map at all times so as not to get lost too much… something that I already told you will be difficult for you, since navigation around the environment can become confusing.

With all that said, I think it’s pretty clear that Submerged: Hidden Depths is not a game that’s easy to rate and recommend. It is exclusively focused on exploration, with a very good playable base that unfortunately has not been able to squeeze itself. due a repetitive gameplay, quite flat and lacking in challenges, unfortunately the game is relegated to a secondary level. However, you should definitely consider giving it a try, especially if you’re looking to relax by exploring (albeit without much pretense).