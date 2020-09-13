Subramaniam Swamy’s big deal in Sushant murder case- There is all evidence to prove SSR’s murder

Mumbai: Three major agencies (CBI, ED and NCB) are involved in solving the mystery of the death of late actor Sushant Singh Rajput. Meanwhile, Subramanian Swamy has claimed that the actor has been killed and there is a conspiracy behind it. Also Read – Sushant Singh case: NCB raids Mumbai to Goa against drugs peddlers, 7 arrested

BJP's Rajya Sabha MP Subramanian Swamy tweeted on his Twitter account on Saturday, writing, "SSR devotees are asking when the matter will reach its final decision."

The BJP leader said that I cannot tell this but: AIIMS team cannot do an independent investigation on this, as they do not have the body of SSR. Therefore, now the facts given by the hospital will have to be trusted and said "the point of murder cannot be denied, but the CBI can take its decision on the circumstantial evidence".

He further writes, “Now the trinity agencies have uncovered a large amount of evidence which makes me believe that it would be easy for the CBI to prove in court that it was indeed a murder of prosecution.” This will not only lead to justice, but they will also get freedom from the allegations against them. ”

(Input: IANS)