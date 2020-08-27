Subramanian Swamy said – India will not become a Hindu nation, BJP will not leave Hindutva ideology, it will remain in power.

new Delhi: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Subramanian Swamy said that his party is not making India a Hindu nation and the Constitution also does not allow it. He said that till the BJP does not give up the ideology of Hindutva, it will remain in power. Swamy said that the Congress has formed governments in the past by unifying the minorities and dividing the Hindus. Also Read – BJP spent crores of rupees on Facebook advertisement, Congress and AAP also included in the list

Subramanian Swamy said that politically Hindus should forget mutual differences and unite as a community. In a digital conference organized by the Club of Foreign Correspondents, Swamy gave his views where AIMIM's Asaduddin Owaisi was also invited to give his views. He said, "For many years the Congress has succeeded in dividing the Hindus and keeping the minorities together and hence it has succeeded in forming the government again and again from time to time." He said that the Congress allegedly divided Hindus on the basis of "fruitless" historical views of Arya Dravid, caste etc.

The BJP leader said that BJP's vote percentage has increased due to the ideology of Hindutva. He said, "If Hindutva ideology continues, we will win the election even further. We will not be affected by the economic performance until it goes awry. "

Opposing Swamy, Owaisi said that the beauty of India lies in its diversity, “But Swamy, for his Hindutva ideology, is referring only to those who believe in this ideology.” He does not even bother about Hindus. “