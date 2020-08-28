Subramanian Swamy’s amazing tweet on NEET-JEE exam, student Draupadi-CM Krishna, I am Bidur

NEET-JEE EXAM: On one side there has been devastation due to Corona virus infection, on the other hand there has been a ruckus about the examination of JEE-NEET. In every situation, the government is talking about taking the exam, while there is a crisis of giving NEET and JEE exam in front of millions of students. Meanwhile, BJP leader Subramaniam Swamy has tweeted astonishingly and in the tweet has compared the students to Draupadi, Chief Ministers with Krishna and described themselves as Vidur. Also Read – NEET-JEE exam has created ruckus, former Union Education Secretary said – no other option

Subramanian Swamy tweeted from his official Twitter handle and wrote that in the case of NEET and JEE exams today, are students being humiliated like Draupadi? CM can play the role of Krishna, my experience as a student and then as a professor for 60 years suggests that something is going to go wrong. I feel like Vidur.

Earlier, Subramanian Swamy had said that when 11 states have opposed to conduct NEET and JEE exams then what is the need to go to the Supreme Court. He said whether the Chief Ministers of the state have no power. Please tell that some state governments are considering filing a petition in the Supreme Court.

Please tell that the interim president of the Congress, Sonia Gandhi, called a meeting of seven non-BJP chief ministers regarding the NEET and JEE examinations. In this meeting, it was decided that the CMs of non-BJP ruled states will go to the Supreme Court against the NEET and JEE examinations and will challenge this decision of the Center in the Supreme Court.