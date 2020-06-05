‘Subsequent in Trend’ Canceled After One Season at Netflix (EXCLUSIVE) – Variety

“Subsequent in Trend” has sewn its closing thread — at least at Netflix.

Netflix has canceled the style competitors collection hosted by Tan France and Alexa Chung after solely a single season, Variety has discovered solely.

France confirmed the information, saying “we’re not doing a second a season,” earlier than hinting that maybe the collection might be revived elsewhere.

“It is a one-season present, we don’t know what is going to occur in the long run,” France advised Variety. “But it surely was actually one of many proudest issues I’ve ever labored on. I like the present and Alexa a lot. My focus is unquestionably on ‘Queer Eye’ and transferring ahead with that.”

Information of the cancelation comes simply two days after Netflix jettisoned one other present, “Astronomy Membership,” after just one season. The streamer is growing a sample of solely giving reveals a single outing, as “Subsequent in Trend” joins a listing that features “Messiah,” “Spinning Out,” “Soundtrack” and “AJ & the Queen,” all of which got the axe in 2020 following their debut seasons.

“Subsequent in Trend” featured a few of the world’s greatest, most revolutionary designers competing for an opportunity to grow to be the subsequent large identify in vogue. The format started with eighteen designers who confronted challenges centering on a distinct development or design fashion that was influenced the best way your complete world attire. All of the contestants, most of whom had labored for main manufacturers and dressed A-list celebrities, and competed head-to-head to see who had the ability, originality and willpower to win the grand prize of $250,000 and a chance to debut their assortment with luxurious vogue retailer Web-a-Porter. South Korean designer Minju Kim emerged because the present’s sole winner.

The collection, which debuted again in January, was created and produced by theoldschool and was govt produced by Robin Ashbrook and Yasmin Shackleton with co-executive producer Adam Cooper. Elizabeth Stewart and Eva Chen acted as recurring visitor judges on the collection.