Subsequent season of The Department 2 is not on time, however Ubisoft guarantees to tell us about it each month

It is going to be probably the most bold replace within the sport and as such the crew wishes extra time to comprehend its imaginative and prescient.

By means of Axel García / Up to date 27 October 2021, 08:37 19 feedback

Ubisoft simply introduced the extend of subsequent season for The Department 2. After doing the mathematics, the improvement crew will want some overtime to complete their paintings, and now we will be able to experience this replace at February 2022.

The brand new season will arrive in February 2022The inside track got here from a put up on Ubisoft’s professional website, the place along with the aforementioned, the improvement crew at Huge Leisure He additionally took the chance to tell the neighborhood about the way forward for the identify.

“We stay assured that this content material will deliver an exhilarating revel in to our gamers,” reads the commentary. “That being stated, and to verify the entirety is on par with our imaginative and prescient, we determined to transport the season, the sport mode, and the remainder of the related content material to February 2022 “.

In spite of the extend, The Department 2 will proceed to obtain consistent enhance. As well as, Ubisoft will unencumber articles per 30 days detailing all of the adjustments that can arrive at the anticipated date. “The primary episode will probably be concerning the adjustments within the specializations, and can debut this Thursday “.

This content material will deliver an exhilarating revel in to our gamersThe Department 2 crewWhen Season 7 results in December, The Department 2 could have a particular tournament which is able to serve to reintroduce the neighborhood’s favourite world occasions, and there may also be new rewards. Information about it’s going to be published within the coming months and, in January, Ubisoft will delve into the additions of the following season.

2022 will probably be a robust get started for The Department 2, and the builders don’t plan to prevent there, as even the corporate’s new initiatives is not going to save you the sport from receiving content material till no less than 2023.

