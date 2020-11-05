Suburban train services in West Bengal to be restored from November 11: Railway Minister

Suburban train services in West Bengal: Railway Minister Piyush Goyal said on Thursday that suburban train services in West Bengal will resume from November 11. The service was closed since March when a nationwide lockout was announced in view of the corona virus epidemic. Also Read – Ban on all types of firecrackers in West Bengal, the court did not allow procession during immersion

Goyal said in a tweet, "Railways will restore suburban services in West Bengal from November 11 with adequate security measures. This will improve passenger comfort and provide smooth travel for the people. "The officials said that the South Eastern Railway has been approved to resume services.

He said, "Eastern, South Eastern Railway and West Bengal government officials met today to prepare SOP for running Kolkata suburban services." Railway said, "As soon as the state government wants to control the crowd Prepares a plan, railway service is ready to start.