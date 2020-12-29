Success: Dr. Harsh Vardhan introduced the country’s first indigenous vaccine ‘Numosil’, will it work to stop corona, know

new Delhi: The country is eagerly waiting for the vaccine. Meanwhile, the Union Health Minister, Dr. Harshavardhan has introduced ‘Numosil’, the country’s first pneumococcal conjugate vaccine developed by the Serum Institute of India in partnership with partners like Melinda Gates Foundation. Many people are talking on social media that this will work to stop the Corona Virus, but it is not so. Pneumosil vaccine is for the prevention of pneumonia. Also Read – Bihar will get ‘Digital India Award’, President will be honored for better work in Corona era

The Health Ministry said in a statement that Harsh Vardhan has given the Serum Institute of India Private Limited (SIIPL) the world's largest vaccine manufacturer by number of vaccines. And identifying its contribution to India's economy, said that its vaccines are used in 170 countries. He said that every third child in the world is vaccinated by giving the vaccine prepared by it.

The Union Minister also said that SIIPL developed the first indigenous pneumococcal conjugate vaccine (PCV) during the lockdown implemented to prevent the spread of Kovid-19 and licensed it from the government. He said that this is in line with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of 'Aatmnirbhar Bharat'. According to the statement, he said, "Serum Institute's first indigenous pneumococcal conjugate vaccine will be available in the market under the brand name 'Pneumosil' in single dose and multi-dose at affordable prices."