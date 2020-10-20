Success in NEET: Some mothers work in homes and some fathers repair bicycles

NEET exam success story: Tamannaah Goyal, studying in Delhi’s government school RPVV, Rohini Sector 11, has an All India Rank 173 (EWS Category 11 rank) in NEET exam. He got a total of 695 out of 720. Tamanna’s mother works in the adjoining houses and the father has no fixed employment. Out of the students studying in Delhi government schools, 443 students have achieved success in JEE Mains and 569 children in NEET. 379 girl students of government schools in Delhi have passed NEET exam.

Four students have secured the top 500 position. A total of 26 students secured the top 5000 rank. Five students of RPVV, Paschim Vihar succeeded, which is the highest from any school.

Ayush Bansal of RPVV, Paschim Vihar, who succeeded in JEE, has secured 189 rank (General-EWS category) with 180 marks. He is getting an opportunity to enroll in Electronics and Communication at IIT Roorkee. His father works in a book shop for only five thousand rupees monthly and he has serious health problems.

Nikhil of RPVV, Dwarka Sector 19 has secured 678 rank (OBC category) with 154 marks. He is getting an opportunity to enroll in aerospace engineering at IIT Mumbai. His father runs a bicycle repair shop and mother is a homemaker.

Proud Battara of RPVV, Paschim Vihar got 116 marks and got 1228 rank (General EWS category). He is getting an opportunity to enroll in Industrial and Systems Engineering at IIT Kharagpur. Her father is an AC mechanic and the monthly income is only 8000.

CM Arvind Kejriwal congratulated all the successful children and said, “There is a good news for you. For the past several days, due to corona and pollution, there are reports of stress everyday. During this pandemic and during such difficult times, the children of Delhi government schools have shown spectacular results. 569 children of Delhi government schools have achieved success in NEET exam for becoming doctors and admissions in medical colleges across the country. Of these 569 children, 379 are girls, i.e. 67 percent are girls and girls have done very well. ”

CM Arvind Kejriwal said, “Children who have passed 12th from a private-government school, but their parents do not have money to teach and the children have got admission in the college, then without any pledge from the Delhi government Can take a loan of up to 10 lakh rupees and can get good education. ”