Successful test of Quick Reaction Missile in Balasore, capable of destroying its target in the air

new Delhi: India has successfully test-fired a surface-to-air Quick Reaction missile in Balasore, Odisha on Friday. This missile is such a missile that is capable of killing anything flying in the air. During the test, the missile blasted its target in the air. Let us know that recently the Nag Anti Tank missile developed by DRDO has been successfully tested.

This missile can prove to be very effective for the Indian Army amid the ongoing tension on the India-China border. After its trial, it will now be handed over to the Indian Army for its deployment.

India today successfully test-fired the Quick Reaction Surface to Air Missile system off the coast of Balasore, Odisha. The missile hit its target directly during the test. pic.twitter.com/kFZ4Lymu5w Also Read – India successfully tests enemy's 'Shaurya' missile, can target every corner of China – ANI (@ANI) November 13, 2020

If we talk about the Nag missile, then Namaika would work as a carrier to fire the Nag missile. The Nag missile system can collapse its target by 4-7 km. The Nag missile is a third generation anti-tank guided missile. It is also called Fire and Forget.