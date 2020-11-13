Entertainment

Successful test of Quick Reaction Missile in Balasore, capable of destroying its target in the air

November 13, 2020
2 Min Read

new Delhi: India has successfully test-fired a surface-to-air Quick Reaction missile in Balasore, Odisha on Friday. This missile is such a missile that is capable of killing anything flying in the air. During the test, the missile blasted its target in the air. Let us know that recently the Nag Anti Tank missile developed by DRDO has been successfully tested. Also Read – China-Pakistan upset over increasing Indian participation in defense sector, tested 10 missiles in 35 days

This missile can prove to be very effective for the Indian Army amid the ongoing tension on the India-China border. After its trial, it will now be handed over to the Indian Army for its deployment. Also Read – Big Reveal! Pakistan and China are preparing new missile sites near western border

If we talk about the Nag missile, then Namaika would work as a carrier to fire the Nag missile. The Nag missile system can collapse its target by 4-7 km. The Nag missile is a third generation anti-tank guided missile. It is also called Fire and Forget.

About the author

View All Posts

Kim Diaz

Kim recently joined the team, and she writes for the Headline column of the website. She has done major in English, and a having a diploma in Journalism.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment

Contact us

If you’d like to send us some feedback, would like to advertise with us at TheBulletinTime
 or Press Release, just send an email to thebulletintime @ gmail.com
. And, we will get back to you shortly.