Succession producer Adam McKay to make drama about COVID vaccine race

The director and govt producer of Sky Atlantic hit Succession, Adam McKay, has reportedly began manufacturing on a drama sequence charting the race to discover a vaccine for COVID-19.

The story, first reported by Deadline, means that HBO has optioned the rights to The First Shot, a non-fiction investigative e-book by the New York Instances author Brendan Borrell, who is understood for writing deep tales about uncommon genetic ailments and Australia’s flesh-eating micro organism trauma for the likes of Wired and Science.

The First Shot was bought at public sale by publishers Houghton Mifflin and carefully follows the worldwide vaccine race. It investigates who’s behind the vaccine analysis, each the businesses and the people and explores their motivations and the science that’s main their analysis.

McKay is reported to be making what is named The Untitled Vaccine Mission through his Hyperobject Industries manufacturing firm. The producer/director is finest identified most lately for the large success of Succession, however prior to that HBO sequence he tailored and directed 2015’s Oscar-nominated films The Massive Quick, about the 2008 monetary crash, and a variety of Will Ferrell-starring field workplace hits, together with Anchorman: The Legend of Ron Burgundy and Talladega Nights: The Ballad of Ricky Bobby.

McKay has a five-year first look take care of HBO and is reported to be working with Bong Joon Ho on adapting final 12 months’s Oscar-winning Parasite right into a TV sequence, in addition to an LA Lakers drama sequence and a restricted sequence about Jeffery Epstein, primarily based on a e-book by Miami Herald investigative reporter Julie Ok Brown.

It’s not identified when The Untitled Vaccine Mission will likely be prepared and, contemplating the race for the vaccine is at the moment a breaking information story with out a conclusion, will probably be a tough sequence to ship.

