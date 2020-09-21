Succession season 3 aims to begin filming this autumn

The third season of Succession plans to begin filming this autumn, HBO has confirmed.

Jesse Armstrong’s hit satirical drama follows the interior workings of the Roy household, who personal a robust media empire and compete for energy from inside.

The sequence has been a favorite of critics and lately took house seven trophies on the 72nd Emmy Awards, together with greatest drama and a lead actor nod for star Jeremy Sturdy.

With this in thoughts, it’s no shock that HBO is eager to resume work on the upcoming season, which was due to movie in April however scrapped these plans due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Selection experiences that the broadcaster is planning to resume filming this autumn, however that it refused to touch upon a selected begin date or location.

Earlier seasons have filmed in New York Metropolis and throughout Europe, however journey restrictions necessitated by COVID-19 will make that harder to pull off this time.



New York has been one of many states hit hardest by the sickness, with greater than 450,000 reported instances to this point and lots of international locations are experiencing an uptick in instances as winter creeps in.

Due to this fact, these plans are topic to change if a workable resolution can’t be discovered, with star Brian Cox emphasising that the crew are eager to take each precaution.

“We’ve to be protected, we have now to be examined, we have now to be properly earlier than we are able to even begin to give it some thought,” he advised Selection again in Might. “It’s very, very exhausting to say [when filming will start].”

Some tv dramas have been ready to ease their approach again into manufacturing, together with BBC One’s Line of Responsibility, however filming in a pandemic does pose quite a lot of logistical challenges.

