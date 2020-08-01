‘Succession’ Star Nicholas Braun on Cousin Greg’s Future in Music

Emmy-nominated actor Nicholas Braun, who performs the beloved character Cousin Greg on HBO’s “Succession,” is following in Kendall Roy’s footsteps by attempting his hand at music.

Braun launched a music known as “Antibodies” earlier this week. Impressed to write down the tune throughout the coronavirus lockdown, he crowd-sourced lyrics by way of Instagram, asking musicians to assist with verses to the melodies he had caught in his head.

After an awesome response, the music, lyrics and video (watch it above) got here collectively. Selection caught up with Braun to speak “Antibodies” and whether or not he sees a musical future for Cousin Greg on the present, which gained an Emmy for final yr — and is nominated once more — for excellent authentic fundamental title theme music.

Your Could Instagram put up had over 150,000 views, had been you stunned on the response?

Completely! I used to be staying at my pal’s visitor home in LA and I wasn’t posting loads of stuff. However I had this concept and thought, ‘Possibly that is silly or perhaps different folks will suppose it’s humorous and ridiculous.’ Impulsively, antibodies is in our vocabulary and has change into this a part of our verbiage. Earlier than this, nobody actually talked about it, while you get the flu, you don’t speak about antibodies.

So, I put it up and folks began responding to it instantly. Inside ten minutes, somebody had despatched me a model on their keyboard. Others had been asking what style I needed it in and had been telling me what devices they might play. As soon as folks began doing it, I noticed the way it was giving them one thing enjoyable to work on.

It’s such an earworm, and I imply that in a great way in that it makes you smile. How briskly did it come collectively after your name for submissions?

The refrain occurred as soon as folks began placing up variations and I noticed the way it may very well be a full music. There’s a lot to speak about in this pandemic: What’s bizarre and uncomfortable? If it’s a romantic music, what’s it like relationship any individual? You wish to really feel secure and know in the event that they’re clear — whether or not their blood has the antibody. And as soon as you set blood in a lyric, it felt like a punk music after that.

Had been you at all times into Punk and EMO? Who had been a few of your influences rising up?

I used to be listening to Blink-182, No Doubt, Sum-41 and Papa Roach. I had a Dashboard Confessional and Mars Volta section. It wasn’t the one style I preferred — I had this R&B facet, too. I used to be obsessive about Lauryn Hill and I even had a [pet] named after her.

With the video, you shot that across the L.A. River on an iPhone. How did that come collectively?

I knew I wanted to make a video because the music got here collectively as a result of it was turning out nicely, and had all these concepts of punching a wall, breaking sticks and being in the center of the river capturing it. I didn’t have a document deal or something, and I needed to shoot it for no cash. So I requested Akiva Schaffer (“Sizzling Rod) if he needed to direct it, however he has a household and it was too loopy again in Could to do it. Nonetheless, he was an excellent useful resource to bounce concepts off of. I’d ship him my complete deck and we collaborated.

I reached out to my buddy Hunter and requested him for eight hours to assist movie me on the river. It was simply an iPhone, a tripod, hand sanitizer and a few eyeliner.

Folks need extra music from you. Would you contemplate doing an EP or releasing extra tracks?

We hope to launch a pair extra variations of this music. I’m unsure if I’ll be on all of them, however I do wish to hear different bands interpret it. Hopefully, we are able to roll out an EP of “Antibodies.” I like making music and would like to make extra. If it really works with the best way the world goes and if I can match it in, then I’m going to do it.

Would Cousin Greg ever do one thing musical on the present?

I really feel that may change Greg in a method, however perhaps there’s a karaoke scene the place Greg has pipes or one thing. I talked to Nick [Britell, “Succession composer] about “Antibodies” it and performed it for him a month in the past. He stated, “Dude, that is loopy.” He’s been enjoyable to speak to about music and has been tremendous supportive. He helped me store for a piano earlier this yr. Possibly there’s a collaboration between him and me, however I don’t know if it’s as Cousin Greg.

And the proceeds from the only are going to Companions in Well being and COPE?

They’re each nice organizations. Once we had been going to place the only out, I needed to select charities that handled Covid-19.

Companions in Well being is a world group, and COPE offers particularly with the Navajo Nation in the USA which is having probably the most tough time. They’ve the very best demise charges and don’t have entry to well being care.

Part of the proceeds will go in the direction of these organizations with each stream and each play on YouTube. Put it on repeat whilst you fall asleep or put it on a playlist and also you’re donating cash.

I’ve to ask, do you’ve gotten the antibodies?

I’ve to confess I don’t have the antibodies. I assumed I had the antibodies as a result of I used to be fairly certain I had Covid after Sundance and I used to be wrecked by one thing. However I don’t have them.

You additionally acquired your Emmy nomination this week on prime of dropping the only. How was Emmys morning for you?

It didn’t really feel actual. I couldn’t consider it and it took me the entire day to know. I went on the web site and noticed my title and it was there. I really feel honored and excited to be with Matthew and Kieran in that class.

We’ll be having a digital Emmy’s this yr.

I’m not bummed about it. I feel it’ll be enjoyable. It’ll be one thing we glance again at 10 years and say, ‘Do not forget that bizarre, digital Emmys?’ I’m going to put on a tux and I’m gonna get a haircut for the primary time.

Do folks come as much as you and name you Cousin Greg?

Folks name me Greg on the streets and even folks I do know nicely typically mistakenly name me Greg. It’s sort of bizarre. I don’t know what to do, however come on, you already know my title?