‘Succession’ Wins Emmy for Drama Series

For the primary time in two years, the Tv Academy has topped a brand new drama collection Emmy winner: “Succession.”

The Roy household of the premium cable media dynasty household drama extends its awards reign. After choosing up the Golden Globe for drama collection in January, it snagged its first-ever drama statue from the Tv Academy. This was its second consecutive nomination.

“Succession” was an early front-runner on this race, given the thrill it picked up throughout final yr’s Emmy race, which occurred to be when the second season was airing. The momentum continued via winter awards season in 2019 into an adjusted Emmy For Your Consideration marketing campaign window this yr and regardless of the third season not having the ability to movie within the spring and air in the summertime as initially deliberate. (The coronavirus pandemic halted the worldwide manufacturing, which shoots each in New York and the U.Okay.)

The collection scored 18 general Emmy noms this yr, essentially the most for a drama collection (tied with Netflix’s “Ozark”) and the third-most for a collection normally. Along with this class, the present picked up statues for drama collection casting and single-camera drama collection image modifying throughout the third evening of the Inventive Arts ceremonies final week. Cherry Jones additionally gained the visitor drama actress class throughout the Inventive Arts ceremonies (on the fifth and remaining evening).

Kendall Roy himself, Jeremy Robust, picked up the award for lead actor in a drama collection. He confronted off towards co-star Brian Cox within the race. Different nominated stars included Sarah Snook in supporting drama actress; Nicholas Braun, Kieran Culkin and Matthew Macfadyen in supporting drama actor; Jones and Harriet Walter in visitor drama actress, and James Cromwell in visitor drama actor.

Andrij Parekh gained the award for directing for a drama collection for the episode “Searching,” and Jesse Armstrong took house the writing for a drama collection award for “This Is Not for Tears.”

Mark Mylod was additionally nominated for directing, and the present picked up nods for music composition for a collection (unique dramatic rating), drama casting, single-camera drama image modifying and narrative up to date manufacturing design (one hour or extra).

To win the drama collection statue, “Succession” beat out Netflix’s “The Crown,” “Ozark” and “Stranger Issues,” in addition to AMC’s “Higher Name Saul,” Hulu’s “The Handmaid’s Story,” BBC America’s “Killing Eve” and Disney Plus’ “The Mandalorian.”