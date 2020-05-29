‘Succession’s’ Mark Mylod to Direct ‘The Menu’ – Variety

It’s a household reunion between “Succession” producer Adam McKay and sequence director Mark Mylod as Searchlight is in negotiations with Mylod to direct “” with McKay producing the darkish comedy.

McKay will produce by means of his Hyperobject Industries banner and shall be joined by his accomplice Betsy Koch to produce.

The movie is a darkly comedic psychological thriller set on the planet of eccentric culinary tradition, centering on a younger couple who go to an unique restaurant on a distant island the place an acclaimed chef has ready a lavish tasting menu.

Will Tracy and Seth Reiss penned the script. DanTram Nguyen, Searchlight’s SVP of Manufacturing and Searchlight’s director of manufacturing Zahra Phillips will oversee for the studio.

The movie initially had Alexander Payne to direct and Emma Stone to star however scheduling conflicts led to all events having to go away the mission. This left the door open for Mylod to be part of his fellow “Succession” staff members on the movie following the critically acclaimed second season of the present which noticed the sequence achieve a much bigger viewers and acclaim.

Mylod helmed 4 episodes from the previous season alone. He lower his enamel directing a number of episodes for “Shameless,” and the movie marks his first large studio pic since Fox’s “What’s Your Quantity.”

He’s repped by WME, Casarotta Ramsay & Associates and Ziffren Brittenham.