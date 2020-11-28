Such a girl was made a bride by the housemates, the women’s commission team arrived before the groom, then …

Child marriage in India: Child marriage is a crime in the country. The most surprising thing is that even in a city like Delhi, till now girls are being considered a burden and getting them married at a minor age. One such case has come up from Kalyanpuri area of ​​Delhi where the marriage of a 16-year-old teenager was being forced. Also Read – Married at the age of two and a half, when she was 20, she refused to accept the boy as her husband, now …

The Delhi Women Commission received information through an anonymous call that the marriage ceremony of the girl was going on. On receiving the information from the complainant, the Commission immediately sent a team to the spot. On reaching there, it was found that the marriage program of the girl was going on and many people were involved in the program.

The team of the commission immediately informed the police and reached the venue of the marriage with the Delhi Police. When the girl's family members were asked for the girl's certificate, they hesitated for a long time to show the paper. After that when the team looked at the girl's papers, the team found that the girl is a minor and her marriage is illegal (Illegal Marriage).

The girl and her family were taken by the team to Kalyanpuri Police Station and all the statements were recorded there. After the statement, the girl’s medical checkup was done and the incident was given to the Child Welfare Committee. After the commission’s proceedings, the girl was released in the Shelter Home and now the girl will be presented to the Child Welfare Committee (Baal Kalyan Samiti) after which the police will take further action following the orders of the committee.

Swati Maliwal, chairperson of the Delhi Women’s Commission, said, “We got information about this matter from our Helpline 181.” The complainant said that there is little time to save the girl as she is being forcibly married (Child Marriage in Delhi). Our team rushed to the spot without delaying and stopped the marriage of the girl. ” He said, “It hurts so much when little girls are thus tied in the bond of marriage.” The Delhi Women’s Commission is vigilant and is fighting for the honor and safety of women in Delhi day and night. “