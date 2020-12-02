Such dance occurred in the engagement of the granddaughter of Gujarat’s ex-minister, now apologized for video viral

A video went viral showing hundreds dancing at the engagement ceremony of Ex-BJP Minister Kanti Gamit’s granddaughter at Doswada village in Tapi district: This viral video is of engagement ceremonies of the granddaughter of a former minister of Gujarat, who has been in the news headlines. In this era of Corona era, hundreds of people are seen dancing in this video. When the matter progresses, the former minister has apologized, accepting his mistake. Also Read – Indian Railways has started zero based timetable: the speed of trains will increase, profit will be crores, know how ..

Former Gujarat minister Kanti Gamit said, "I apologize for being a mistake." We had organized Tulsi marriage and engagement ceremony of our granddaughter together, but we did not invite anyone in person. We had prepared food for 2000 people and also organized dance. Someone made the video and it went viral.

Gujarat: Police say encouraged acted against organizers for not following # COVID19 norms after a video went viral showing hundreds dancing at the engagement ceremony of Ex-BJP Minister Kanti Gamit's granddaughter at Doswada village in Tapi district

SP Sujata Majumdar of Gujarat’s Tapi district said, “After verifying the veracity of the viral video, we have registered a crime. At this time investigation is going on and we will take appropriate action in the registered crime. ”

After verifying the authenticity of the viral video, increased registered an offence. The investigation is currently underway & we will take appropriate action in the offenses registered: Sujata Majumdar, SP, Tapi District, Gujarat https://t.co/78XkAh86xW pic.twitter.com/HOehsGU9Ji – ANI (@ANI) December 2, 2020

The engagement ceremony of Kanti Gamit’s granddaughter, former minister in the BJP government, was organized on November 30 in Doswada village of Doswada village of Tapi district.

The Gujarat Police says that they have taken action against the organizers for not following the COVID19 norms. According to the case, after a video went viral, hundreds are seen dancing in the engagement ceremony of former BJP minister Kanti Gamit’s granddaughter in Doswara village of Tapsi district.