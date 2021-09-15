Such is the anger of MP CM Shivraj, if there’s a disturbance in PM Awas Yojana, the officials had been suspended from the level itself, the place will they ship to prison, watch video

Madhya Pradesh Information: Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh’s anger climbed to the 7th heaven when he got here to grasp that there are lawsuits of disturbances in PM Awas Yojana. What used to be then, in a program arranged in Niwari on Tuesday, CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan suspended the officials from the level itself. The Leader Minister’s displeasure used to be such that from the level itself, he stated, “Who’s the CMO now, come right here. When have been those homes licensed? Who used to be the CMO in 2017-18? I’m asking whether or not the home will have to be constructed or no longer. Inform me why no longer? You return right here, who did corruption in PM’s area, now title it, I will be able to droop it and provides inquiry to EOW. I will be able to no longer go away somebody.”Additionally Learn – MP Information: Open field of jobs in Madhya Pradesh, CM Shivraj’s large announcement – employment is precedence, will give jobs to one million folks

Whilst addressing the folk from the level, Leader Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan stated, “Concentrate brother, be mindful of what I’m telling you presently. Some Umashankar used to be the CMO, some Abhishek Rajput used to be the deputy engineer. They’re telling me, those individuals are proper? They’re suspended with rapid impact, anyplace they’re. Now it’s going to be investigated and if the topic is stuck, then you’ll have to cross to prison, simplest droop won’t paintings. Additionally Learn – PM Awas Yojana 2021: Any other large facility can also be to be had in PM Awas Yojana, take merit straight away, know- learn how to get receive advantages?

#WATCH | Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan reprimands state officers all over a public match in Niwari over irregularities in PM Awas Yojana, in Jeron. He says, “The then CMO is being suspended with rapid impact. The probe shall be executed by way of EOW & he’ll be despatched to prison.” %.twitter.com/MLdTd5Qmgh – ANI (@ANI) September 14, 2021

Additionally Learn – Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana: Pradhan Mantri Gramin Awas Yojana New Listing Revised Listing Launched, See Identify on this New Listing

He stated that “I will be able to ship the one that has eaten the cash once you have the EOW investigated, I will be able to no longer agree.” We ship cash for the general public and most of these individuals are grabbed, when will the commissioner come. Come after two days, whole the investigation, there shall be an investigation on the chaupal.”

On listening to those phrases of the CM, the folk found in this system welcomed this choice of the Leader Minister with applause.

Together with this, the CM expressed his displeasure and stated that Nagar Panchayat Prithvipur will have to even be investigated, I’ve come to find out about departmental irregularities right here. The accountable might not be spared. I’ve additionally gained a grievance towards the Tehsildar right here, corruption is occurring. Tehsildar is being suspended, investigation shall be executed.