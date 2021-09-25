Such punishment for coming into the temple! Dalit guy used to be ‘purified’ through a ceremonial dinner of Rs 11,000

New Delhi: A Dalit guy used to be allegedly pressured to host a ceremonial dinner after spending Rs 11,000 on coming into the Lakshmi Devi temple at a village in Karatagi, Karnataka. The incident took place round 11 days in the past and got here to the fore when a two-year-old kid entered the Hanuman temple in Miyapur village of Koppal district as a penalty of Rs 25,000 from a Dalit circle of relatives for “purification” of the temple. The subject of asking is below dialogue.Additionally Learn – Prior to raping the lady, the cab driving force took a selfie, when the sufferer got here to her senses…..

Superintendent of Police T Sridhar mentioned, “Sure, it’s true that an individual used to be pressured to provide a ceremonial dinner of Rs 11,000 on coming into the temple. Our officials are probing the subject. In line with Sridhar, the subject got here to gentle on Friday. The temple control below the management of the priest pressured the person to have a ceremonial dinner. Additionally Learn – 8 historic idols stolen from century-old temple in Ayodhya, police taking assist of intelligence division

Sridhar informed that a couple of months again there used to be an incident of robbery within the village and after that it used to be determined that nobody excluding the priest would input the temple. The Dalit guy entered the temple as he had resolved to accomplish some rituals. Ignoring the collective choice taken through the village elders, he went to the temple on 14 September. Different police resources mentioned that 8 folks were detained within the case. Additionally Learn – 2 yr previous Dalit kid entered the temple, fined 23 thousand rupees at the circle of relatives

It’s price noting {that a} an identical incident had come to the fore a couple of days in the past, when Chandrashekhar, who belongs to the Chennadasar group in Miyapur village of Koppal district in Karnataka, sought after to hunt the blessings of Lord Hanuman for his two-year-old son on his birthday on September 4. Have been. Chandrashekhar and his members of the family have been status out of doors however the kid went into the temple, angering the temple priest after which tough Rs 25,000 from the Dalit circle of relatives as a punishment for “purification” of the temple. 5 folks were arrested on this case.

(enter language)