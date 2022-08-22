Sudden death: 80% of cases occur due to not attending to the previous signs

In most cases, sudden death does not occur in healthy people, but rather in people with heart disease not known before the event occurs (iStock)

Every year they register 40 thousand cases of sudden death in Argentina and 70% occurs outside the hospital setting . In cases of sudden death, the person dies suddenly in a person with no clinical history of known disease.

It causes 3 million deaths annually worldwide, with a global incidence of 1 to 2 per 1,000 inhabitants. To understand it in a simple way, they occur 1,000 episodes per day or 1 per minute. In Argentina, more than daily cases are registered, according to data published by the Ministry of Health of the Nation

There is a tendency to think that these events are fortuitous or inevitable. However, this is a false belief. In more than 80% of the cases, there was previous signs that were not treated or risk factor’s that were not detected in time due to lack of controls . To raise awareness and encourage prevention, August 20 to 27 is the Week of the Fight against Sudden Death.

“ Sudden death is an unexpected death, which is surprising because the victim was not sick . Although there are many definitions, the most important thing to understand this condition is to know what it is. sudden and in apparently healthy people ”, specified the cardiologist Fernando Scazzuso (MN 83.184), Head of Electrophysiology and Arrhythmias at ICBA Cardiovascular Institute.

The time a cardiac arrest victim can be without assistance is 4 minutes (Getty Images)

The acute pictures that precede sudden death in many cases they can be reversed if the necessary resources are available and those around the patient know how to act and do it in time.

In that sense, Dr. Scazzuso explained that “ autopsies of these people show the presence of heart disease in 80% to 90% of cases yes This shows that sudden death does not occur in healthy people, but in people with heart disease not known before the event occurs”, He argues.

The ICBA expert highlighted another distinction: sudden death and resuscitated cardiac arrest do not refer to the same concept, since in the second case the victim is assisted with cardiopulmonary resuscitation and restores heart rhythm. “It would be desirable from a health point of view that there is never a sudden death again despite the fact that we continue to observe cases of cardiac arrest. That is, our utopia should be: be able to recover from all cardiac arrests and prevent them from degenerating into sudden death“, he pointed Scazzuso.

Various clinical studies indicate that half of the cases of sudden death revealed symptoms in the previous 24 hours . But these symptoms were nonspecific, which reduces the chances of speaking of a premonitory sign. “However, the presence of chest pain, sudden shortness of breath and/or loss of consciousness should prompt a visit to the doctor to rule out or confirm the severity of the condition,” says Scazzuso.

Sudden death has two mechanics: it is generated by the lack of oxygen in the heart muscle or due to electrical instability from the heart. In the first case, the myocardium ceases to function in a coordinated manner and generates an arrhythmia that within seconds causes the heart to stopcardiac arrest . “The heart stops contracting and therefore pumping blood. No pulse, no pressure. There is no life,” he explained. Scazzuso. In general, these cases occur from the age of 45.

Blockage of the coronary arteries is what causes the lack of oxygen. “This happens in 80%-90% of cases. Therefore, coronary heart disease is the leading cause of cardiac arrest. More specifically, atherosclerotic coronary disease: the deposit of fat generates a progressive obstruction of the arteries of the heart through which the blood that carries oxygen and nutrients must circulate”, explained the ICBA specialist.

In the cases of electrical instability“the person suffers from genetic alteration that manifests itself from birth and that puts his life at risk by causing the arrhythmia that leads to cardiac arrest. These diseases are: long QT syndrome and Brugada syndrome. Other genetic alterations cause diseases of the heart muscle itself, such as hypertrophic cardiomyopathy or arrhythmogenic right ventricular dysplasia (ARVD), which in a small percentage of cases present cardiac arrest”, he specifies.

These cases generally arise from the adolescencehowever it is important to note that the genetic alteration can be detected earlywhich allows the development of prevention strategies in patients once they are diagnosed.

From August 20 to 27, the Week of the Fight against Sudden Death is celebrated to raise awareness and prevent (Getty Images)

In cases potentially caused by lack of oxygen in the myocardium, it is important to control the 5 coronary risk factors: smoking, high blood pressure, obesity, diabetes and high cholesterol . For the second group, the essential thing is the routine consultation with the pediatrician to detect in time alterations that can cause electrical instability of the heart.

“The best prevention strategy is assess populations at riskwhich are those people with uncontrolled coronary risk factors, with known coronary disease, with alterations in the electrocardiogram or with a history of sudden death in the family,” said the ICBA cardiologist.

Asked about the link between the sudden death with physical activity and sports, Scazzuso highlighted that “knowing what our health status is prior to the start of a physical activity is mandatory. Each doctor will make the evaluation based on whether the activity will be recreational or competitive. On the other hand, the different sports federations have their own evaluation protocol for each case”.

The acute symptoms that precede sudden death in many cases can be reversed if the necessary resources are available and those around the patient know how to act and do it in time (Getty Images)

The time a cardiac arrest victim can be without assistance is 4 minutes . “This is because the neuron death it increases exponentially over time due to lack of oxygen and is irreversible. Hence the importance of anyone close to the victim initiate cardiopulmonary resuscitation while awaiting the arrival of the professional rescue team, “said the specialist.

In addition to initiating resuscitation, the 107 to request urgent medical assistance. It is worth clarifying that the emergency number is 107 and not 911, a common confusion that is usually linked to the use of that number in movies and series in the United States.

“If the victim is inside a cardio-protected area, the automated external defibrillator (AED) should be used since the resuscitation rate increases significantly. For example, if the device is used within three minutes, the possibility that the victim arrives at the hospital alive is 70%”, he adds. Prevention made law

Sudden death has two mechanics: it is generated by a lack of oxygen at the level of the heart muscle or by an electrical instability of the heart (Getty Images)

The availability of defibrillators is one of the great advances of the recent regulation of Law 27,159, which was approved in 2015 and regulated this year. The Automated External Defibrillator (AED) is a portable electrical device capable of automatically identifying and treating ventricular arrhythmias by means of an electrical shock in order to restore normal heart rhythm. Its main advantage is that it is safe and effective in the hands of untrained personnel .

The public or private spaces that must have DEA are those where competitive and/or recreational physical activity is practiced; prison establishments (including police stations and police stations) and fire stations; Health effectors with certain characteristics; spaces with a capacity, concentration or circulation of more than 1,000 people per day and aircraft, boats or long-distance trains with a capacity for 100 or more people.

