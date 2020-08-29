Entertainment

Sudden death of Punjab’s celebrity bodybuilder Satnam Danger at age 31

August 29, 2020
2 Min Read

Chandigarh: Celebrity fitness coach, bodybuilder and model Satnam Danger has died in Jalandhar city of Punjab on Saturday. He died due to a heart attack. He was 31. Also Read – Punjab Police raids Ex DGP’s house in 29-year-old case, kidnapping-murder charges

Satnam Danger coach Rohit Khera informed about his death on social media. He told that celebrity fitness coach, bodybuilder and model Satnam Danger has died in Jalandhar city of Punjab on Saturday. He died due to a heart attack. He was 31. Also Read – Punjab: Relief amount of Rs 10 lakh will be given on death of journalist from Kovid-19, CM announced

Satnam Danger suffered a heart attack in the early hours of Saturday, due to which he died. Satnam was very famous among the youth. His number of followers on Instagram is more than 3.7 lakhs.

Once due to addiction, the danger has gone through rehabilitation. He was involved in the fitness world for eight years.

About the author

View All Posts

Kim Diaz

Kim recently joined the team, and she writes for the Headline column of the website. She has done major in English, and a having a diploma in Journalism.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment