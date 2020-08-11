Sudeeksha Bhati Death: UP’s daughter, who was studying in the US, came home on leave, but the antics of her life took her life

Sudeeksha Bhati: Today an incident came to light in Bulandshahr of UP in which a promising daughter of the state lost her life. The reason for his death remains a few things. The daughter of a very poor family, Sudiksha Bhati, was studying in the US on the strength of her family and she came home on holidays, but due to the antics of some misdeeds, she had to lose her life. Sudiksha was given a scholarship of four crore to study in the US. Also Read – JAWA’s powerful bike will be seen on the roads soon, it will compete with RoyaL Enfield and Harley

According to the information, this incident took place on Monday. Sudiksha's uncle told that we were going out for some work and in front of the intersection lies the Buland city village where some bullet-ridden people followed our scooty. He told that the bullet rider was repeatedly doing stunts and once he suddenly stopped the bullet in front of our scooty, after which he applied a brake immediately, but by then the scooty hit the bullet.

Gautam was going to Secunderabad with her uncle to meet Sudiksha Mama, a resident of dairy scanner of Dadri tehsil in Budh Nagar. Sudiksha Bhati was to return to the US on 20 August. She returned from the US in the first week of June due to a corona infection. Sudiksha died in the accident and her uncle suffered serious injuries.

He told that Sudiksha fell on the ground on his head. He said that after the incident the bullet rider ran away but his bullet had a Jat written on it and a UP 13 car. Family members say that the police is trying its best to suppress the case.