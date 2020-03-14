Sudeep Wiki, Height, Weight, Age,Family, Girlfriend, Biography, Images & More

Sudeep is a Kannada actor, His father Sanjeev performed a supporting actor in his debut movie Thayva. Earlier than appearing in movies, Sudeep acted in a TV serial. His first movie was Thayva the place he performed a lead character within the movie. He performed a supporting function within the movie Pratyarth, directed by Sunil Kumar Desai, after which performed the lead actor in his directorial movie, ‘Sparsh’. Sudeep made his Bollywood debut with the movie Phunk. Sudeep hosts the Kannada model of the truth present ‘Bigg Boss’ all season.
Wiki/Biography
Full Title: Sudeep Sanjeev
Born: 2 Sep 1973
Born Place: Shimoga district, Karnataka, India
Occupation: Actor, Filmmaker
Bodily Look
Age: 57 Years as of 2019
Peak: 185 cm
Weight: 80 kg
Eye Colour: Darkish Brown
Hair Colour: Black
Physique Measurement
Chest: 41 Inches (Approx)
Waist: 34 Inches (Approx)
Biseps:14 Inches (Approx)
Private & Skilled Particulars
Zodiac Signal: Virgo
Nick Title: Kichcha Sudeepa, Deepu
College: Not Recognized
School: Dayananda Sagar School of Engineering, Bengaluru
Training: B.tech in Mechanical Engineering
Nationality: Indian
Wage (Approx): 6 crore/movie (INR)
Web Value (Approx): Not Recognized
Movie Debut: Thayavva in 1997 (Kannada movie)
Household & Caste
Father: Sanjeev Manjappa
Mom: Saroja
Brother: Not Recognized
Sister: Not Recognized
Faith: Hinduism
Caste: Not Recognized
Favourite Issues
Favourite Colour: White, Pink
Favourite Meals: Dosa
Hobbies
Girlfriends, Affairs & More
Girlfriend/Affair: Not Recognized
Marital Standing: Divorced
Ex-Spouse: Priya Sudeep (2001 to 2015)
Baby: He has 1 daughter and her title is Saanvi
