Sudigali Sudheer Wiki, Biography, Age, Motion pictures, Pictures

Sudigali Sudheer is a comic book grew to become actor from Vijayawada. In 2010, He starts his career as a magician and host in an area TV channel. Although he were given right here into the limelight via the comedy provide Jabardasth which used to be telecasted on ETV Community. Sudigali used to be first time introduced as an actor throughout the Telugu film Adda (2013) where he carried out the serve as of Karthik. He will also be an award-winning dancer.

Sudigali Sudheer Biography

Identify Sudigali Sudheer Actual Identify Sudigali Sudheer Nickname Sudigali Career Actor, Comic, Host & Magician Date of Beginning 19 Would possibly 1987 Age 34 (as of 2021) Zodiac sign But to be up-to-the-minute Circle of relatives Father: Dev Anand Bayana

Mom: Nagarani Bayana

Brother: Rohan Bayana

Sister: Swetha Anand Pilla Marital Standing But to be up-to-the-minute Affairs/Girlfriends But to be up-to-the-minute Spouse But to be up-to-the-minute Youngsters But to be up-to-the-minute Faith Hindu Instructional Qualification But to be up-to-the-minute Faculty But to be up-to-the-minute School But to be up-to-the-minute Spare time activities Track and Dance Beginning Position Vijayawada, Andhra Pradesh, India Native land Vijayawada, Andhra Pradesh, India Present Town Hyderabad, Telangana, India Nationality Indian

Sudigali Sudheer’s Reputable Social Profiles

facebook.com/SudigaliSudheerOfficial

twitter.com/sudheeranand

instagram.com/sudheeranandbayana

Fascinating information about Sudigali Sudheer

Underneath his control a dance workforce won 9th and 10th season of ETV Community’s dance provide Dhee Jodi . Additional further Sudigali and his workforce grew to change into runner up in Dhee Jodi – Season 11 .

. Additional further Sudigali and his workforce grew to change into runner up in . In 2018, He purchased award from Zee Telugu TV Comedy Awards for the category Highest Comedy Gang on Tv .

for the category . For his very good contribution in anchoring space, TV9 Telugu TV Awards in 2019 awarded him best anchor award.

in 2019 awarded him best anchor award. He moreover earned Highest Entertainer Award.

Sudigali Sudheer Pictures

