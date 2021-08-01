The publish Sudigali Sudheer Wiki, Biography, Age, Motion pictures, Pictures seemed first on Socially Keeda.
Sudigali Sudheer is a comic book grew to become actor from Vijayawada. In 2010, He starts his career as a magician and host in an area TV channel. Although he were given right here into the limelight via the comedy provide Jabardasth which used to be telecasted on ETV Community. Sudigali used to be first time introduced as an actor throughout the Telugu film Adda (2013) where he carried out the serve as of Karthik. He will also be an award-winning dancer.
Sudigali Sudheer Biography
|Identify
|Sudigali Sudheer
|Actual Identify
|Sudigali Sudheer
|Nickname
|Sudigali
|Career
|Actor, Comic, Host & Magician
|Date of Beginning
|19 Would possibly 1987
|Age
|34 (as of 2021)
|Zodiac sign
|But to be up-to-the-minute
|Circle of relatives
|Father: Dev Anand Bayana
Mom: Nagarani Bayana
Brother: Rohan Bayana
Sister: Swetha Anand Pilla
|Marital Standing
|But to be up-to-the-minute
|Affairs/Girlfriends
|But to be up-to-the-minute
|Spouse
|But to be up-to-the-minute
|Youngsters
|But to be up-to-the-minute
|Faith
|Hindu
|Instructional Qualification
|But to be up-to-the-minute
|Faculty
|But to be up-to-the-minute
|School
|But to be up-to-the-minute
|Spare time activities
|Track and Dance
|Beginning Position
|Vijayawada, Andhra Pradesh, India
|Native land
|Vijayawada, Andhra Pradesh, India
|Present Town
|Hyderabad, Telangana, India
|Nationality
|Indian
Sudigali Sudheer’s Reputable Social Profiles
facebook.com/SudigaliSudheerOfficial
twitter.com/sudheeranand
instagram.com/sudheeranandbayana
Fascinating information about Sudigali Sudheer
- Underneath his control a dance workforce won 9th and 10th season of ETV Community’s dance provide Dhee Jodi. Additional further Sudigali and his workforce grew to change into runner up in Dhee Jodi – Season 11.
- In 2018, He purchased award from Zee Telugu TV Comedy Awards for the category Highest Comedy Gang on Tv.
- For his very good contribution in anchoring space, TV9 Telugu TV Awards in 2019 awarded him best anchor award.
- He moreover earned Highest Entertainer Award.
Sudigali Sudheer Pictures
Thank you for visiting SociallyKeeda. For additonal biographies, click on on proper right here.
The publish Sudigali Sudheer Wiki, Biography, Age, Motion pictures, Pictures seemed first on Socially Keeda.
Obtain Server
Watch On-line Complete HD