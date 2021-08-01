Sudigali Sudheer Wiki, Biography, Age, Motion pictures, Pictures

By
Kim Diaz
-
0

The publish Sudigali Sudheer Wiki, Biography, Age, Motion pictures, Pictures seemed first on Socially Keeda.

Sudigali Sudheer is a comic book grew to become actor from Vijayawada. In 2010, He starts his career as a magician and host in an area TV channel. Although he were given right here into the limelight via the comedy provide Jabardasth which used to be telecasted on ETV Community. Sudigali used to be first time introduced as an actor throughout the Telugu film Adda (2013) where he carried out the serve as of Karthik. He will also be an award-winning dancer.

Sudigali Sudheer Biography

Identify Sudigali Sudheer
Actual Identify Sudigali Sudheer
Nickname Sudigali
Career Actor, Comic, Host & Magician
Date of Beginning 19 Would possibly 1987
Age 34 (as of 2021)
Zodiac sign But to be up-to-the-minute
Circle of relatives Father: Dev Anand Bayana
Mom: Nagarani Bayana
Brother: Rohan Bayana
Sister: Swetha Anand Pilla
Marital Standing But to be up-to-the-minute
Affairs/Girlfriends But to be up-to-the-minute
Spouse But to be up-to-the-minute
Youngsters But to be up-to-the-minute
Faith Hindu
Instructional Qualification But to be up-to-the-minute
Faculty But to be up-to-the-minute
School But to be up-to-the-minute
Spare time activities Track and Dance
Beginning Position Vijayawada, Andhra Pradesh, India
Native land Vijayawada, Andhra Pradesh, India
Present Town Hyderabad, Telangana, India
Nationality Indian

Sudigali Sudheer’s Reputable Social Profiles

facebook.com/SudigaliSudheerOfficial

twitter.com/sudheeranand

instagram.com/sudheeranandbayana

Fascinating information about Sudigali Sudheer

  • Underneath his control a dance workforce won 9th and 10th season of ETV Community’s dance provide Dhee Jodi. Additional further Sudigali and his workforce grew to change into runner up in Dhee Jodi – Season 11.
  • In 2018, He purchased award from Zee Telugu TV Comedy Awards for the category Highest Comedy Gang on Tv.
  • For his very good contribution in anchoring space, TV9 Telugu TV Awards in 2019 awarded him best anchor award.
  • He moreover earned Highest Entertainer Award.

Sudigali Sudheer Pictures

Thank you for visiting SociallyKeeda. For additonal biographies, click on on proper right here.

The publish Sudigali Sudheer Wiki, Biography, Age, Motion pictures, Pictures seemed first on Socially Keeda.