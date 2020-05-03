Sue Bruce-Smith, Film4 Deputy Director, Dies at 62 – Variety

Film4 deputy director Sue Bruce-Smith has died following a battle with most cancers. She was 62.

Bruce-Smith had been receiving therapy for most cancers at house in Dublin, Eire, with the assist of her household. She died Saturday morning, Film4 confirmed to Variety.

Bruce-Smith, an trade stalwart, spent 20 years of her profession at Film4, having first joined the group in 1997 following stints at the BFI, the place she was head of worldwide gross sales, and BBC Worldwide, the place she served as advertising and distribution supervisor. She started her profession at Palace Photos in 1985 as print and advertising supervisor.

In 2001, Bruce-Smith relocated along with her household to Dublin, and joined unbiased producer Little Chook. She returned to Film4 in 2004. Most just lately, in 2017, Bruce-Smith was appointed deputy director of Film4 by director Daniel Battsek.

Her latest credit as deputy director have included “The Favorite” and “The Little Stranger.” Beforehand, as head of business and model technique, she oversaw the launches of movies together with “The Killing of a Sacred Deer,” “Excessive-Rise,” “Suffragette,” “The Lobster,” “Frank” and “12 Years a Slave.”

In 2019, BAFTA celebrated Bruce-Smith’s profession with a particular Tribute occasion that acknowledged her wide-ranging contributions to the trade.

Upon receiving her BAFTA Particular Award, Bruce-Smith mentioned: “I’m massively honored. It’s beautiful and in addition shocking to be acknowledged, having spent a lot of my profession making an attempt to not be seen.”

She added: “Don’t be afraid of embarking on one thing new. Throw your self into the work, ask loads of questions and be sure you work with individuals who each encourage you and produce out the most effective in you.”

In a memo to employees despatched Sunday afternoon, Film4 director Battsek known as Bruce-Smith “fairly merely the most effective ally to have in your nook, personally and professionally. Phrases actually can’t categorical how a lot I’ll miss her.”

Battsek mentioned: “Sue’s data and skillset spanned finance, manufacturing, advertising, distribution and gross sales. Her status was second to none, and she or he was a key factor of Film4’s relationships with our companions and stakeholders, taking part in an integral function in lots of our most profitable and iconic movies.

“Sue was the epitome of the ‘do it or it doesn’t get completed’ mindset of Palace, and whereas she expanded her repertoire and developed her data of the enterprise over the course of her profession, her attributes all through had been that she was adept, shrewd, cheap, an amazing negotiator, and a really heat and actual human being,” Battsek continued.

Bruce-Smith’s household is to carry a non-public service for her in Dublin. Film4 can even maintain a memorial within the weeks to return.