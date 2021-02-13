Sue Herera, CNBC Veteran, Will Step Back From Daily Anchoring Duties

For so long as CNBC has been on the air, its viewers have seen Sue Herera. Beginning subsequent week, they could not spot her on daily basis.

The veteran business-news correspondent. who has hosted packages starting from “Energy Lunch” to “Nightly Enterprise Report” throughout her greater than three a long time with the NBCUniversal-owned outlet, will develop into an anchor-at-large beginning February 17.

“Sue has at all times been a trusted presence for viewers masking a number of the largest tales of the final three a long time together with the dot-com bubble, 9/11, the 2008 monetary disaster and the present coronavirus pandemic,” mentioned Mark Hoffman. CNBC’s chairman, in a memo to staffers Friday, including: “Whereas we are going to miss seeing her on daily basis, this isn’t goodbye. Sue will proceed to be part of the enterprise day workforce by filling in as an anchor, becoming a member of to report on particular protection and representing the model in different areas.”

Herera’s transfer is a part of a gradual transition that has been going down at CNBC over many months. A few of its longest-serving personnel have pivoted to totally different roles. In late 2019, one other veteran, Invoice Griffeth, introduced he would tackle comparable duties to Herera’s. She and Griffeth are among the many final folks on the community to have labored for Monetary Information Community, an unbiased business-news cable community that was based in 1981 and bought by NBC a decade later.

Herera was one of many first girls to interrupt into protection of enterprise information on TV, serving to to pave the way in which for Maria Bartiromo, Becky Fast and Kelly Evans, amongst others. She has anchored CNBC particular protection of Japan, China and Russia and hosted so many packages on CNBC a few of them are not on the community’s daytime schedule. She lately served as a breaking-news anchor on the community.