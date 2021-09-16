“Suffer and play, that’s why we are in the final”: Santiago Solari on his advancement to the Concacaf Champions League

América, the most winning club in Mexican soccer with 13 titles, advanced to the final of the Concacaf Champions League after winning 2-0 as a visitor to the Philadelphia Union of the United States in the second leg for the semifinal.

The “Eagles”, who won the first leg 2-0, reached the title match with an aggregate score of 4-0.

“We are satisfied and happy, the players held out, the team never lost their composure, when we could kill we did. We had to suffer, the team knew how to do it, suffer and play, that’s why we are in the final “said the technical director of América, Argentine Santiago Solari.

“We are happy to be able to represent our club in such a beautiful final. We are happy, the final is like that, those who arrive deserve to be there,” he added.

(Foto: USA TODAY)

In a game that was constantly interrupted due to fouls committed by both clubs, the Philadelphia Union generated the first goal option in the 34th minute with a shot from Jamaican Cory Burke that was deflected by Peruvian Pedro Aquino with a timely sweep.

Two minutes later the team of the Major League Soccer (MLS) of the United States was able to open the scoring, but the German Kai Wagner sent his shot over the top despite being unmarked in front of goal after a cross sent from the right sector.

Philadelphia Union had the clearest chance to score in the 50th minute on a penalty kick, but the goalkeeper Guillermo Ochoa Cape Verdean Jamiro Monteiro stopped the shot.

The “Eagles” of America scored the first goal in the 79th minute when Colombian Nicolás Benedetti finished off a center sent by Jorge Sánchez from the right sector in the area.

(Foto: USA TODAY)

The Mexican club registered the second goal in the 93rd minute through Henry Martín, who defined without a mark in the small area after controlling a pass from Mauro Lainez.

“The work I have done is beginning to bear fruit, I hope that from here it will be a very important starting point for me and to continue reaping triumphs, I have never doubted that I can give a lot to this institution. Happiness is maximum, we want to enjoy and give that joy to the fans, we have time to plan this final “Benedetti said.

America will face in the final the winner of the series that will be defined on Thursday between Mexicans Cruz Azul and Monterrey.

Monterrey’s “Rayados” won the first leg 1-0.

