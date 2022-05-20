Suffering, feat and invasion of supporters: this is how Everton was saved from relegation in the Premier League

In it Goodison Park a unique show full of emotions was experienced. is that the Everton starred in a great game in which he achieved the goal of avoiding relegation against Crystal Palace.

The suspense of Thursday’s games affected above all the lower part of the standings, with the cast of Frank Lampardthe Leeds y Burnley fighting for permanence, given that the Watford y Norwich they will arrive at the last day of the competition with their destiny descended.

The Everton (16th) knew that a victory would assure him one more year in the Premier League and although he started losing 2 a 0 for the many of Jean-Philippe Mateta y Jordan Ayew for him Crystal Palaceachieved his goal in what meant a dramatic duel.

The goals of the comeback were achieved through Michael Keane, richarlison y Dominic Calvert-Lewin. With 39 points, the set of Lampard He will no longer be able to fall to the relegation places on the last day of Sunday and obtained the coveted permanence.

For his part, the Burnleywhich tied 1-1 with the Aston Villaleft the red zone due to goal difference (-18 against -38) compared to Leeds. The Argentinian Emiliano Buendia He was the protagonist in that game. He first he committed a penalty that Ashley Barnes transformed together before the break for the Burnley and then compensated by drawing for the club Birmingham in the plugin. On the last day, the group that leads Michael Jackson will receive the NewcastleMeanwhile he Leeds will visit the Brentford.

Finally, in the other pending of the day, the Chelseawhich tied 1-1 cwhere he Leicesterpractically assured the podium in this Premier League. with the ticket to Champions already sure as one of the members of the ‘Top 4′, since the Arsenal lost on Monday to Newcastleto the Blues they only have to know if he will finish third.

With his tie he is three points ahead of the fourth, the Tottenham, on which he has a very favorable goal difference (+42 against +24). The Chelsea was surprised from the start by a goal from James Maddison (minute 6), but was able to avoid defeat with a volley from the Spaniard Mark Alonso (34º).

Also on the last day the title in the Premier League will be decided, with the Manchester City (leader, 90 points) depending on himself against the Aston Villa. The Liverpool (2nd, 89 points) will face the Wolverhampton (8th), but needs a stumble from the Citizens to be champion.

THE POSTCARDS OF THE SALVATION OF EVERTON

Fans invaded the field of play to celebrate

The goal of the feat that sealed the 3-2

Players celebrate with supporters

Everything was dyed blue in the celebrations

Fans of all ages exposed their madness

Everton guaranteed a place in the next Premier League

Everton continues to make history

POSITIONS

