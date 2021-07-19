Suganya Palanivel Wiki, Biography, Age, Films, Pictures

Suganya Palanivel is a budding Indian actress and style. She acted in a Tamil quick movie Kanna Thorakanum Saamy (2021) which was once launched on Behindwoods YouTube channel. She endorses a number of manufacturers over her Instagram account. Suganya performs a pivotal function within the Zee Tamil Sembaruthi serial. She was once additionally featured in Mysskin’s Psycho film.
Suganya Palanivel Biography
|Identify
|Suganya Palanivel
|Actual Identify
|Suganya Palanivel
|Nickname
|Suganya
|Occupation
|Actress & Fashion
|Date of Start
|14 November
|Age
|But to be up to date
|Zodiac signal
|But to be up to date
|Circle of relatives
|Father: Palanivel
Mom: But to be up to date
|Marital Standing
|Single
|Affairs/Boyfriends
|But to be up to date
|Husband
|But to be up to date
|Kids
|But to be up to date
|Faith
|Hindu
|Instructional Qualification
|But to be up to date
|Faculty
|But to be up to date
|School
|But to be up to date
|Spare time activities
|Listening Song and Dance
|Start Position
|But to be up to date
|Homeland
|But to be up to date
|Present Town
|Chennai, Tamil Nadu, India
|Nationality
|Indian
Suganya Palanivel’s Reliable Social Profiles
fb.com/suganya.palanivel.5811
Twitter: But to be up to date
instagram.com/suganya_palanivel_
Fascinating details about Suganya Palanivel
- As of July 2021, she earned 33.2k fans on Instagram.
- She is a video author.
Films Listing
- Kanna Thorakanum Saamy – 2021
Suganya Palanivel Pictures
Check out the most recent footage of Suganya Palanivel,
Keep Tuned with techkashif.com for extra Leisure information.