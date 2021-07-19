Suganya Palanivel Wiki, Biography, Age, Films, Pictures

By
Kim Diaz
-
0
Suganya Palanivel Wiki, Biography, Age, Movies, Images

Suganya Palanivel Wiki, Biography, Age, Films, Pictures

Suganya Palanivel is a budding Indian actress and style. She acted in a Tamil quick movie Kanna Thorakanum Saamy (2021) which was once launched on Behindwoods YouTube channel. She endorses a number of manufacturers over her Instagram account. Suganya performs a pivotal function within the Zee Tamil Sembaruthi serial. She was once additionally featured in Mysskin’s Psycho film.

Suganya Palanivel Biography

Identify Suganya Palanivel
Actual Identify Suganya Palanivel
Nickname Suganya
Occupation Actress & Fashion
Date of Start 14 November
Age But to be up to date
Zodiac signal But to be up to date
Circle of relatives Father: Palanivel
Mom: But to be up to date
Marital Standing Single
Affairs/Boyfriends But to be up to date
Husband But to be up to date
Kids But to be up to date
Faith Hindu
Instructional Qualification But to be up to date
Faculty But to be up to date
School But to be up to date
Spare time activities Listening Song and Dance
Start Position But to be up to date
Homeland But to be up to date
Present Town Chennai, Tamil Nadu, India
Nationality Indian

Suganya Palanivel’s Reliable Social Profiles

fb.com/suganya.palanivel.5811

Twitter: But to be up to date

instagram.com/suganya_palanivel_

Fascinating details about Suganya Palanivel

  • As of July 2021, she earned 33.2k fans on Instagram.
  • She is a video author.

Films Listing

  • Kanna Thorakanum Saamy – 2021

Suganya Palanivel Pictures

Check out the most recent footage of Suganya Palanivel,

Keep Tuned with techkashif.com for extra Leisure information.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here