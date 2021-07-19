Suganya Palanivel Wiki, Biography, Age, Films, Pictures

Suganya Palanivel is a budding Indian actress and style. She acted in a Tamil quick movie Kanna Thorakanum Saamy (2021) which was once launched on Behindwoods YouTube channel. She endorses a number of manufacturers over her Instagram account. Suganya performs a pivotal function within the Zee Tamil Sembaruthi serial. She was once additionally featured in Mysskin’s Psycho film.

Suganya Palanivel Biography

Identify Suganya Palanivel Actual Identify Suganya Palanivel Nickname Suganya Occupation Actress & Fashion Date of Start 14 November Age But to be up to date Zodiac signal But to be up to date Circle of relatives Father: Palanivel

Mom: But to be up to date Marital Standing Single Affairs/Boyfriends But to be up to date Husband But to be up to date Kids But to be up to date Faith Hindu Instructional Qualification But to be up to date Faculty But to be up to date School But to be up to date Spare time activities Listening Song and Dance Start Position But to be up to date Homeland But to be up to date Present Town Chennai, Tamil Nadu, India Nationality Indian

Suganya Palanivel’s Reliable Social Profiles

fb.com/suganya.palanivel.5811

Twitter: But to be up to date

instagram.com/suganya_palanivel_

Fascinating details about Suganya Palanivel

As of July 2021, she earned 33.2k fans on Instagram.

She is a video author.

Films Listing

Kanna Thorakanum Saamy – 2021

Suganya Palanivel Pictures

Check out the most recent footage of Suganya Palanivel,

