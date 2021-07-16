Suganya Palanivel Wiki, Biography, Age, Motion pictures, Pictures

Suganya Palanivel is a budding Indian actress and model. She acted in a Tamil fast film Kanna Thorakanum Saamy (2021) which used to be introduced on Behindwoods YouTube channel. She endorses a lot of producers over her Instagram account. Suganya plays a pivotal serve as inside the Zee Tamil Sembaruthi serial. She used to be moreover featured in Mysskin’s Psycho movie.
Suganya Palanivel Biography
|Determine
|Suganya Palanivel
|Precise Determine
|Suganya Palanivel
|Nickname
|Suganya
|Occupation
|Actress & Model
|Date of Supply
|14 November
|Age
|However to be up to the moment
|Zodiac sign
|However to be up to the moment
|Family
|Father: Palanivel
Mother: However to be up to the moment
|Marital Status
|Unmarried
|Affairs/Boyfriends
|However to be up to the moment
|Husband
|However to be up to the moment
|Kids
|However to be up to the moment
|Religion
|Hindu
|Educational Qualification
|However to be up to the moment
|College
|However to be up to the moment
|College
|However to be up to the moment
|Leisure pursuits
|Listening Song and Dance
|Supply Position
|However to be up to the moment
|Place of origin
|However to be up to the moment
|Provide City
|Chennai, Tamil Nadu, India
|Nationality
|Indian
Suganya Palanivel’s Legitimate Social Profiles
facebook.com/suganya.palanivel.5811
Twitter: However to be up to the moment
instagram.com/suganya_palanivel_
Attention-grabbing details about Suganya Palanivel
- As of July 2021, she earned 33.2k fans on Instagram.
- She is a video writer.
Movement footage Tick list
- Kanna Thorakanum Saamy – 2021
Suganya Palanivel Footage
Take a look at the latest footage of Suganya Palanivel,
